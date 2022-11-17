Tennessee Titans cornerback Terrance Mitchell and Tennessee Titans safety Joshua Kalu (28) celebrate the interception made by Mitchell during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Tennessee Titans won 17-10.
1. Oh Henry: The Packers were fortunate the Dallas Cowboys decided not to focus on a productive running game and rather have Dak Prescott throw 46 passes. That went a long way toward explaining their comeback from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit and their 31-28 overtime victory.
The Packers probably won’t be as fortunate against the Tennessee Titans tonight. Titans running back Derrick Henry has been hard for any team to stop, much less the injury-ravaged Packer defense. Henry has 202 carries this season for 923 yards (4.6-yard average) and nine touchdowns. He has seven plays of 20 or more yards, not to mention 16 receptions for 154 yards.
Against an impressive Cowboys pass rush, the Packers finally decided to showcase their running game and gained 207 yards. Aaron Jones had 24 carries for 138 yards and AJ Dillon had 13 for 65. Aaron Rodgers threw only 20 passes. The Titans have a pretty good pass rush of their own with 29 sacks, led by defensive end Denico Autry (seven sacks, two pass breakups). Tennessee hasn’t allowed more than 20 points in any game since Week 3 and has 13 takeaways. If the Packers are to win, feeding Jones and Dillon the ball might be the best course to do it.
2. Prime-time players: Thursday’s clash is between two teams trending in opposite directions with the Packers (4-6) coming off a win, but still only 1-5 in their past six while the Titans (6-3) having won six of seven. The Titans lead the all-time regular-season series 7-6, but the Packers have won two of the past three meetings, including 40-14 at home in 2020.
If history is followed, this probably won’t be a close game. Each of the past three games and four of the past five have been decided by 20 or more points. The winning team has scored 40-plus points in four of the past five, including the past three.
The Packers will have a nine-game winning streak in prime-time games at Lambeau Field on the line. Head coach Matt LaFleur has a 10-1 record at Lambeau in prime time, a .900 winning percentage that is No. 1 in the NFL since 2019.
3. Many unhappy returns: While the Packers overall were flying high after Sunday’s victory, one remained the scourge of social media. Fans continued to call for punt returner Amari Rodgers’ head after yet another fumble led to a Cowboys’ score.
They got it. The third-round draft pick was waived Tuesday, and he really had no one to blame but himself after being credited with five official fumbles and a lot of near-misses. He had already been replaced as kickoff returner by Keisean Nixon and after one bobble and another muffed punt Sunday, he was replaced at that return spot as well.
LaFleur and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia already had a few other options with Nixon available as well as seventh-round rookie receiver Samori Toure and cornerback Corey Ballentine, who was promoted to the 53-man roster Saturday. They added another on Wednesday when they put experienced wide receiver/return specialist Dede Westbrook on the practice squad.
—By Jim Franz
