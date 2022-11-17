Broncos Titans Football

Tennessee Titans cornerback Terrance Mitchell and Tennessee Titans safety Joshua Kalu (28) celebrate the interception made by Mitchell during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Tennessee Titans won 17-10.

 Mark Humphrey - staff, AP

1. Oh Henry: The Packers were fortunate the Dallas Cowboys decided not to focus on a productive running game and rather have Dak Prescott throw 46 passes. That went a long way toward explaining their comeback from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit and their 31-28 overtime victory.

The Packers probably won’t be as fortunate against the Tennessee Titans tonight. Titans running back Derrick Henry has been hard for any team to stop, much less the injury-ravaged Packer defense. Henry has 202 carries this season for 923 yards (4.6-yard average) and nine touchdowns. He has seven plays of 20 or more yards, not to mention 16 receptions for 154 yards.

—By Jim Franz

