A timeless angling adage says” 5% of the fishermen catch 95% of the fish.”
At least this is the way this pearl used to go prior to “fishers” replacing “fishermen” in the AP style book a few years back.
Regardless of contemporary style there should be an asterisk by this wisdom. This is the little snowflake above the No. 8 on a standard keyboard that is spelled “caveat”.
With the exception of two weeks in the middle of May, 5% of anglers probably do catch 95 percent of the fish.
But between now and arrival of the first quarter of the new moon Wednesday, virtually anyone with their line in the water, who isn’t totally clueless, has parity with some pro angler wannabe in a custom-wrapped $100,000 boat.
Water temperature is the great equalizer in pretty much every waterbody in southern Wisconsin where pike, bass, panfish and walleyes swim. For the next week at least, water temperature will be less than 70 degrees in less than 10 feet of water.
This hot zone can be found near mid-lake humps on a 10,000-acre lake like Mendota—but also less than a long cast from shore anywhere on the Madison chain, Delavan, Yellowstone and just about any other lake.
There are certainly more productive ways to catch fish than winging a big, round red-and-white bobber pegged five feet above a worm on a long cast from shore on a southern Wisconsin lake.
In recent years, I’ve really been tickled by presentations like drop-shotting and Ned rigging—both truly deadly right now.
Both are serious, effective tactics we will likely explore in this column in a few weeks when conditions push fish catching into the 5%/95% ballpark.
But for the next 10 days, if you possess the skill set to put bait in the water instead of a tree, you have a very high probability of catching fish.
This is for the novice-fisher single parent with a couple of kids who would thrive at something stretching their string but bewildered by that 5%/95% factoid.
Prime time for youngsters
Maybe Dad or Gramps—or Mom—took you fishing when you were a kid. Skills learned might have been filed away in the nether reaches of childhood memory. Now is prime time to enlighten the next generation about the joys of fishing!
The knowledge is right there waiting for you to recover it. Teach your children. Teach other kids. Fish are shallow, hungry and not too wary now.
When the bobber dances take out the slack and set the hook. Feel the thrill.
This is when legacies are born. This is when heroes are made. You can do this!
We live in a geometrically progressive crazy world. Watching a bobber rock gently with the waves then plunge under the surface brings what’s truly important in life back into focus.
Size of the critter that is tugging at the other end of the line isn’t important.
It’s all about finding your place in the natural world and passing on this wisdom to those who are trying to navigate uncertain and perilous waters.
You probably don’t own a $100,000 Ranger bass boat. For the next couple weeks—at least—you don’t need to.
Fish are calling your name. Now is the time to answer.