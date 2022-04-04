NEW ORLEANS
History was made. Records were erased. Hearts were broken.
With a second-half comeback for the ages, Kansas University brought its fourth NCAA men’s basketball championship back home Monday.
Trailing by 15 points at halftime and by as many as 16 points otherwise, the Jayhawks erased the deficit and held on late to overcome North Carolina, 72-69, in an epic battle of power programs.
David McCormack scored the go-ahead basket from close range with 1 minute, 21 seconds left, and another at the 22-second mark to put the Jayhawks ahead by three.
North Carolina failed to score over the final 101 seconds of play, missing its final four shots—including Caleb Love’s desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer.
His heave barely grazed the rim after officials ruled that Kansas guard DaJuan Harris Jr., had stepped out of bounds after taking an inbounds pass with 4.3 seconds left.
After McCormick’s go-ahead score, Love’s shot was blocked. North Carolina got an offensive rebound and fed to Armando Bacot under the bucket. But the big man lost his footing, turned it over and then limped off the court, unable to return.
That put Brady Manek, not as good a defender, on McCormack. And the Kansas big man backed in Manek for the shot that put the Jayhawks ahead by three.
McCormack and Jalen Wilson led Kansas with 15 points each. Christian Braun scored 10 of his 12 in the second half, and transfer Remy Martin scored 11 of his 15 after halftime.
As a result, the Jayhawks turned what looked like a lost cause into one of the sweetest victories ever.
Carolina had scored 16 straight points late in the first half to open a 40-25 advantage at the break, but top-seeded Kansas (34-6) went on a 31-10 run over the opening 10 minutes of the second half to take a six-point lead and set up the fantastic finish.
Bacot had 15 points and 15 rebounds to become the first player to record double-doubles in all six tournament games. He finished the season with 31 double-doubles, but it was not enough.
Carolina was trying to join 1985 Villanova as only the second No. 8-seeded team to win March Madness.
Instead, the Tar Heels (29-10) fell one win short and dropped to 6-6 all-time in championship games. This was their record 21st—and possibly most unlikely—trip to the Final Four. They made it to the final by beating Duke in a back-and-forth thriller and sending Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski into retirement.
There are no banners for that, though.
Instead, another will hang at Allen Fieldhouse, and McCormack, thanks to his late-game heroics, will go down in KU lore along with Mario Chalmers, Danny Manning and the rest of the Kansas greats.
This title was three years in the making. KU was 28-3 and the odds-on favorite heading into March of 2020. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and stopped both the Jayhawks, and the season, in their tracks.
Seven players from that roster are on this one, as well. In some of their minds there were no “what-might-have-beens” about 2020—they knew they would have won it. They won this one instead, and showed, once again, it’s never good to count them out.
The Jayhawks outscored North Carolina 47-29 in the second half—not quite the 47-15 beatdown they put on Miami over the final 20 minutes of the Sweet 16, but still darn impressive given the circumstances.
Ochai Agjabi, the team’s lone All-American, finished with 12 points and found breathing room after UNC’s lockdown guard, Leaky Black, got his fourth foul 6 minutes into the second half. Agjabi, whose parents both played basketball at UW-Milwaukee, was named MVP of the Final Four.
JAYHAWKS 72, TAR HEELS 69NORTH CAROLINA (29-10)
Manek 4-8 2-2 13, Bacot 3-13 9-13 15, Davis 5-17 5-5 15, Love 5-24 2-2 13, Black 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 5-9 0-0 11, McKoy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-73 18-22 69.
KANSAS (34-6)
McCormack 7-15 1-2 15, Wilson 5-13 4-4 15, Agbaji 4-9 3-8 12, Braun 6-14 0-0 12, D.Harris 1-5 0-0 2, R.Martin 5-9 0-0 14, Lightfoot 1-1 0-0 2, Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman-Lands 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-66 8-14 72.
Halftime—North Carolina 40-25. 3-point goals—North Carolina 5-23 (Manek 3-6, Johnson 1-3, Love 1-8, Black 0-1, Davis 0-5), Kansas 6-17 (R.Martin 4-6, Agbaji 1-4, Wilson 1-5, Braun 0-1, D.Harris 0-1). Rebounds—North Carolina 49 (Bacot 15), Kansas 34 (Braun 12). Assists—North Carolina 9 (Bacot, Davis, Love, Black 2), Kansas 11 (Braun, D.Harris 3). Total fouls—North Carolina 13, Kansas 16.