I’ve had enough.
I’m announcing my retirement from fantasy football.
A few weeks ago, I was basking in the glow of one of my finest campaigns. I played in two leagues this year—down from my usual count—and fielded the highest-scoring team in both.
My two squads combined to go 20-6 during the regular season.
I drafted great. I scoured the waiver wire each week and plugged holes during bye weeks. I wasn’t always perfect when picking my rosters, but I got some fortunate breaks to pull out wins. There didn’t seem to be anything that could slow me down.
In the 16-team league I run, the foursome of Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees, Kareem Hunt and Christian McCaffrey carried me to the top seed.
In a 10-team league, I struck gold by drafting the core of Alvin Kamara, Mike Evans, Zach Ertz, Cooper Kupp and Cam Newton.
How things change.
Kupp suffered a torn ACL in Week 11, ending his season. His loss rippled out to affect the rest of the Rams’ offense and especially quarterback Jared Goff, who loved to look for the reliable slot receiver.
Hunt was suspended ahead of Week 13 and ultimately cut by the Chiefs after an ugly video showing the star running back physically assaulting a woman surfaced. I managed to snag his backup, Spencer Ware, off waivers, but Ware went down with an injury.
Newton’s effectiveness suffered late in the season as he attempted to play through a nagging shoulder injury.
Brees cooled off from his prolific start as the Saints turned to running backs Kamara and Mark Ingram to carry more of the weight on offense.
And so, just a few weeks since thinking I was headed for a pair of titles, it’s looking like I’m going to be left with nothing but consolation prizes.
Needing merely average performances from Newton and Ertz—two of the top players at their positions this season—last week to reach the title game in the 10-team league, both scuffled and I suffered a stinging defeat to my younger brother, Justen, who now owns holiday bragging rights.
I managed to reach the title game in the 16-team league but would drop to 0-3 in championship appearances in the league I’ve run with high school and college friends since 2009 if Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has a strong game today. Dolphins rookie Kalen Ballage started for me Sunday—the most obvious indicator of how far my once mighty team had fallen.
I know I should not complain. Surely, there are others with similar or worse stories than mine when it comes to fantasy football.
But pretty much everything went right for me this season, and I still will likely come up short.
What have I done to anger the football gods?
I watch as many games as I can each week. I listen to multiple NFL-related podcasts. I am a football fan, even though I don’t consider myself a fan of any particular team.
To spare myself further from the wrath of the football gods, I’ve decided to retire in the prime of my fantasy football career.
With new-found free time, I should be able to pick up a new hobby or two.
Knitting might be fun.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse