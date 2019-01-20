While it undoubtedly made for a more entertaining finish, a key missed penalty late in Sunday's NFC championship game might have stolen a Super Bowl berth from the New Orleans Saints.

Facing a third down at the 13-yard line with under two minutes to play, quarterback Saints Drew Brees targeted receiver TommyLee Lewis, who was running up the right sideline.

Before Lewis could reach out to secure the ball, he was drilled by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Roby-Coleman. Lewis was left sprawled on the ground, the pass was incomplete and the Saints had to settle for a go-ahead field goal.

Roby-Coleman made contact with Lewis before the ball arrived. Officials had their pick of a potential rules violation: Pass interference or unnecessary roughness for helmet-to-helmet contact.

Two officials had good looks at the play, but neither threw a flag.

The Saints kicked a field goal to take the lead, but the Rams drove for a game-tying field goal to force overtime and then won, 26-23, on Greg Zuerlein's 57-yard kick after Brees was intercepted.

Had a penalty been called on Roby-Coleman, the Saints could have run the clock down to just a few seconds before attempting a short field goal to advance to the Super Bowl.

Asked about the play after the game, Saints coach Sean Payton said, "They felt like the player arrived at the same time as the ball did. They didn't feel like it was an interference call."

He later added, "It's all the more reason why we need more replay."

I'm with Sean.

We already automatically review scoring plays and turnovers--two types of plays that obviously greatly impact the outcome of games.

But why shouldn't we also have the ability to take another look at penalties--or non-calls--too? Why not make all judgment calls reviewable?

Here's my proposal:

Rather than leaving such important decisions in the hands of on-field officials, why not let an off-site review panel, probably located at the NFL's New York City headquarters, weigh in?

This impartial panel could uphold or overturn the call on the field by a simple majority. A three- or five-person panel seems most logical.

Coaches would still be limited to two coaches per game, though they would be permitted to challenge a judgment call within the final two minutes of a half as long as they had a challenge remaining.

Referees should embrace this second opinion. If their call was correct, they would receive additional validation. If their call was deemed incorrect, they would be taken off the hook for a potential game-altering decision.

And more importantly, the right call would be made more often.

That's a result I think all reasonable football fans would agree with.