Matt LaFleur is expected to become the next head coach of the Green Bay Packers, according to multiple reports. 

The selection of LaFleur, 39, concludes a search that began Dec. 2, when the Packers fired longtime coach Mike McCarthy following an embarrassing home loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

LaFleur accepted a contract offer from the Packers late Monday, the Associated Press reported. 

LaFleur, who just finished his first season as the offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans, will be the 15th head coach in Packers franchise history. 

The Titans finished 9-7 but missed the playoffs. Tennessee ranked No. 25 in the NFL in total offense, despite having the league's seventh-best rushing attack. 

LaFleur entered the NFL in 2008 as an offensive quality control coach for the Houston Texans. He served as offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams under Sean McVay in 2017. 

LaFleur was one of at least 11 candidates who interviewed for the Packers' head-coaching vacancy, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. 

He will be tasked with revamping a Green Bay offense that ranked 14th in scoring and 12th in total yards this season. The Packers finished 6-9-1 and missed the playoffs for the second straight year. 

