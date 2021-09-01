The NFL has decided that the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints will open the regular season at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.
Jacksonville was selected as the host site for the Sept. 12 Week 1 game.
The NFL stadiums closest to New Orleans—Dallas, Houston and Atlanta—were unavailable because of concerts or football. League rules require relocated games to be held in an NFL stadium.
Because their first four home games are against the Packers and three East Coast teams, the Saints did not want to travel further west than Texas, the NFL said. Jacksonville was the closest available stadium, making it easier for Saints fans across the region to attend the game.
The Saints were forced out of New Orleans over the weekend by Hurricane Ida’s devastating force.
A number of Packers fans indicated on social media they would attend.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said the Packers had little input in the choice of stadiums.
“I don’t think we had a whole lot of say given that it was New Orleans’ home game,” Gutekunst said Wednesday. “We would’ve loved to have it here, though. That would’ve been nice.”
However, the Saints were not interested in playing one of their “home” games at Lambeau Field against the Packers.
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.