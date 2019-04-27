181213_TREWYNACTION

Milton High graduate and soon-to-be UW-Whitewater graduate Nate Trewyn (70) has earned a spot in the NFLPA collegiate all-star football game to be played in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Trewyn started three seasons for the Warhawks.

 Submitted photo

Nate Trewyn was not selected in the NFL Draft, but the UW-Whitewater center still found his way onto an NFL roster Saturday. 

The 6-foot-3, 315-pound lineman agreed to a free-agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

Trewyn, a Janesville native who attended Milton High School, started 35 games over the past three seasons at UW-Whitewater. He won the Rimington Award as NCAA Division III's best center and helped the Warhawks to a 13-1 record as a senior last fall. 

Trewyn was one of the anchors of a UW-Whitewater offense that averaged 41.6 points and 444.3 yards per game. 

To build his draft stock, Trewyn participated in the University of Wisconsin's pro day on March 19 in Madison, performing drills for pro scouts. He completed 26 reps at 225 pounds on the bench press and ran the 40-yard dash in 5.46 seconds. 

This story may be updated. 

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.