Nate Trewyn was not selected in the NFL Draft, but the UW-Whitewater center still found his way onto an NFL roster Saturday.

The 6-foot-3, 315-pound lineman agreed to a free-agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

Trewyn, a Janesville native who attended Milton High School, started 35 games over the past three seasons at UW-Whitewater. He won the Rimington Award as NCAA Division III's best center and helped the Warhawks to a 13-1 record as a senior last fall.

Trewyn was one of the anchors of a UW-Whitewater offense that averaged 41.6 points and 444.3 yards per game.

To build his draft stock, Trewyn participated in the University of Wisconsin's pro day on March 19 in Madison, performing drills for pro scouts. He completed 26 reps at 225 pounds on the bench press and ran the 40-yard dash in 5.46 seconds.