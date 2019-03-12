The UW-Green Bay women's basketball team fell short of winning its fifth straight Horizon League tournament title Tuesday afternoon.

The Phoenix might be in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014 as a result.

Wright State's Emily Vogelpohl scored eight of her 14 points in the fourth quarter and made several key free throws in the final minutes as the Raiders held off Green Bay, 55-52, in the Horizon League championship to clinch the league's automatic NCAA Tournament berth.

The Phoenix (22-9) will have to hope for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. The field will be announced next Monday.

Brodhead High graduate Carly Mohns, a senior forward, scored nine points on 4-of-10 shooting with five rebounds for Green Bay, which lost to Wright State (27-6) for the second time this season.

Mohns sank a two-point jumper on Green Bay's first possession of the fourth quarter to give the Phoenix a 38-37 lead.

The Raiders scored the next eight points, and Green Bay spent the rest of the fourth quarter trying to catch up.

Still, the Phoenix had several chances in the final minute to extend their tournament-title winning streak.

Trailing 54-52, Mohns missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer with 14 seconds left.

And Wright State's Michal Miller and Vogelpohl each missed the front end of one-and-one chances in the final 20 seconds, but the Raiders managed to grab the rebound both times.

Green Bay trailed 27-16 at halftime but outscored Wright State 20-10 in the third quarter.

WRIGHT STATE 55, GREEN BAY 52

Green Bay;11;5;20;16--52

Wright State;9;18;10;18--55