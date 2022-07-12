It was something of a turn back the clock weekend for Andrew McCutchen, who made his first two starts in center field for the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday and Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field.
“It’s good being out there a little bit, running around,” he said. “Nice vantage point, nice view. Easier than the corners, being in center. You’ve just got a better view of the ball, better view of the game.
“More room to roam out there.”
When the Brewers signed McCutchen to a one-year, $8.5 million deal on March 16, the expectation was he would serve primarily as designated hitter while also spending some time in left and right field.
After all, Christian Yelich, Lorenzo Cain and Hunter Renfroe were the unquestioned top three in the outfield and Tyrone Taylor projected as the swingman, able to play any of the three spots if need be.
But we all know the saying about best-laid plans.
Lorenzo Cain, Hunter Renfroe and Tyrone Taylor had some setbacks
As the Brewers head into the final week of the first half with two games at Minnesota and four more at San Francisco, only Yelich remains entrenched in his spot in left.
Cain was hobbled by a sore knee early in spring training and then got off to such a poor start he was eventually cut loose on June 18, the day he reached 10 years of service time in the major leagues.
Renfroe has been productive when healthy, but is in the midst of his second stint on the injured list with a strained left calf. He’s missed 26 games and counting.
And now a concussion suffered by Taylor has left him on the IL for the last six games, although both he and Renfroe are expected to be reinstated for the Giants series.
As a result, the Brewers have had to utilize the likes of Jace Peterson (eight starts in right, one in left), Keston Hiura (three starts in left) and June callup Jonathan Davis (13 starts in center) to fill the gaps.
McCutchen, meanwhile, has started nine times in right—including in Sunday’s 8-6 loss, a game in which he homered for the eighth time—16 times in left and twice in center, where he won his first and only Rawlings Gold Glove award in 2012 when he was entering his prime.
He was also a finalist for the award in 2013, when he was named the National’s League MVP, and again in 2015.
“This is probably a short-term thing, but it’s an option,” said manager Craig Counsell, regarding McCutchen playing in center.
McCutchen’s 43 starts at DH lead the Brewers.
“Cutch, there’s some versatility there and availability that’s been huge for us (McCutchen did miss 11 games due to COVID-19 in May),” he continued. “He’s been available, and I think that’s been the biggest deal.
“We’ve tried to be cautious with how much physically we put on him, but he’s handled it all really, really well. And that’s been really important for us.”
Short recent history in center field
Since moving on from the Pirates in 2017, McCutchen has also played for the Giants, the New York Yankees and most recently the Philadelphia Phillies.
It was while he was with the Phillies that he’d last started in center, on May 31, 2019, at Dodger Stadium.
McCutchen’s first foray in center for the Brewers lasted one inning on July 4. Then came the starts on Friday and Saturday, with McCutchen eventually shifting over to replace Peterson in right each game for defensive purposes.
“It’s definitely a position I know I can still play,” McCutchen said. “The outfield is the outfield, but it’s something I’ve done for a lot of my career, so of course I’m the most comfortable out there at that position.
“But hey, wherever they put me is where I play, and that’s the role that I’m in right now.”
It was only a few days after that 2019 start in center for the Phillies that McCutchen tore the ACL in his left knee during a rundown on the bases.
That injury plus the passage of time—he’ll turn 36 on Oct. 10, at the outset of the playoffs if all goes according to play for the Brewers—conspired to keep McCutchen from seeing action at his favorite and most natural position.
But make no mistake. McCutchen is no ordinary 35-year-old when it comes to his physical tools.
At an age when most baseball players’ bodies seriously begin betraying them, McCutchen remains a physical marvel with a 28.8 feet-per-second sprint speed that ranks him in the 88th percentile in the majors.
Need some names for comparison’s sake?
Byron Buxton checks in at 28.9 feet per second. Jazz Chisholm and Harrison Bader sit at 29.2. Mike Trout is at 29.5. Bobby Witt Jr. is fastest at 30.5, with Trea Turner right behind at 30.4.
Not bad company for an old dude with a rebuilt knee.
“I think he’s moving really well,” Counsell remarked. “That’s one thing that we’ve all commented on, is how well he’s moving around, how well he’s running. He did have the knee issue in 2019 and he’s almost better as the years have gone on and is running better, I think, than in previous years.”
When looking at 90-foot splits—the distance between bases—McCutchen ranks 99th in the majors at 3.94 seconds. The next-closest player his age or older? Cain, who ranks 160th at 3.99.
Yelich ranks 75th at 3.92 and Taylor 117th at 3.96.
“It’s something I take pride in—especially in the offseason, training,” McCutchen said. “I’m working to maintain my speed and the only way you can do that is by running. Running hard and sprinting and constantly doing those things.
“If you’re not doing that, you’re going to lose that.”
Proving durable
The post-knee surgery period and pandemic-shortened 2020 season aside, McCutchen has indeed been available and durable as Counsell noted. He ranks fourth on the Brewers in games played with 71 behind Yelich (84), Rowdy Tellez (82) and Peterson (75).
McCutchen played 108 games when he broke in with Pittsburgh in 2009. From 2009 through 2018, he played no fewer than 146, with eight seasons where he played at least 153.
It’s that type of drive that continues to sustain McCutchen, who admitted he questioned whether he would ever be able to be the same type of impactful player after suffering that torn ACL.
“Yeah, for sure,” he said. “Especially at my age, getting hurt, there was always a question of, ‘Will this be the end of my being fast?’ Coming back from it, there were times where I didn’t feel like myself.
“I’m trying not to accept that’s who I am now and that’s just how my body is and how it works. I couldn’t take no for an answer, and just went into this past offseason and did some work and got my speed back to where I knew I could get it. And, quite frankly, I still feel like I’m a guy who can get better, who can run harder, who can run faster.
“I feel like I have another little bit in there, and it’s good to feel that. That’s where I’m at.”
McCutchen joked it would take him 30 minutes to break down his offseason workout regimen, but did offer it’s heavy on plyometrics, jumps and bounds and much less about weightlifting.
“Honestly, it’s just the repetition,” he said. “Just constant training, tinkering with small things. ‘Your knee is moving this much when you jump; let’s try to get it to not do that.’ Little things like that kind of help you out because we’re talking inches.
“That’s what it’s all about.”
While he’s only stolen six bases so far, his third of the season gave McCutchen 200 for his career to go along with 278 homers. Mike Trout, generally considered one of the best players in baseball, is the only other active member of the 200-200 club.
Still seeking results at the plate
Offensively speaking, both McCutchen and the Brewers would admit they expected more than the .253 average, eight homers, 35 runs batted in and .699 OPS he’s generated to this point.
After all, discounting his .222 average, McCutchen hit 27 homers, drove in 80 runs and compiled a .778 OPS in 144 games last season with the Phillies.
He’s also been far from the panacea it was hoped he’d be for a lineup that’s experienced its fair share of struggles against left-handed pitching; his .211 average against lefties this season is a far cry from the .293 he hit against them last season.
There have been mitigating factors—his bout with COVID-19 was a difficult one, and not long after returning to action he endured a career-worst, 1-for-40 slump. In 30 games since then, he’s hitting .322 with five homers and 16 RBI.
Overall, McCutchen has generated 0.3 WAR, which is considered be just slightly above major-league average.
There’s still 75 games remaining to improve upon those numbers, and players of his caliber and accomplishments typically rise to the occasion when the stakes are at their highest.
For a Brewers team seeking its fifth consecutive postseason berth, the hope is McCutchen can continue to hold Father Time at bay for the next few months, lock in at the plate and flash those 35-year-old wheels in the outfield and on the bases.