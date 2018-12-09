Derek Carrier has mostly been an afterthought in Oakland’s struggling offense this season, but the tight end made came through with a decisive play Sunday as the Raiders shocked the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Edgerton native caught a 6-yard touchdown from quarterback Derek Carr with 21 seconds left, giving the Raiders a 24-21 lead that stood after Pittsburgh kicker Chris Boswell slipped and had a potential game-tying field goal blocked as time expired.
Carrier, lined up to the left of Oakland’s formation, ran a “smash” route—running toward the sideline before cutting back to the middle of the field—and was left open when Steelers cornerback Sean Davis lost his footing and receiver Jordy Nelson drew the attention of two other defenders.
Carrier was targeted twice Sunday, catching both passes for 29 yards. The touchdown was the second of his seven-year NFL career, but his first since Week 6 of the 2015 season while playing for the Washington Redskins.
Carrier, 28, who graduated from Edgerton High in 2008 and played at Beloit College from 2008-2012, has seven receptions for 67 yards in 13 games this season for the Raiders, who have slumped to a 3-10 record under coach Jon Gruden.
It has been an eventful week for Carrier, whose wife gave birth to their second child Tuesday, Matt Schneidman of The Mercury News (San Jose) reported.
Carrier is in his second stint with the Raiders. He joined the team as an undrafted free agent in 2012 and bounced around the league, playing for the Eagles, 49ers, Redskins and Rams before returning to Oakland in March, when he signed a three-year contract.
Stuck behind former Packer Jared Cook on Oakland’s depth chart, Carrier has not had many chances to make plays this season.
He stepped up when called upon Sunday.
