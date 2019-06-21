Jack Blomgren and the Michigan Wolverines are headed to the College World Series finals.

Who could've seen this coming?

Michigan blew past Texas Tech 15-3 on Friday in Omaha, Nebraska, to clinch a berth in the College World Series finals. The Wolverines are the first Big Ten team to reach the finals since Ohio State in 1966.

Michigan (49-20) is in the finals for the first time since 1962.

Blomgren, a Janesville Craig grad, went 2 for 5 with two runs scored for the Wolverines, who will face either Vanderbilt or Louisville on Monday in the opener of the best-of-three finals.

The sophomore shortstop had been 0 for 8 in Michigan's first two College World Series games--both wins. He is hitting .304 this season.

Blomgren led off the bottom of the second with a single to center and later scored on Ako Thomas' base hit to tie the game, 3-3.

Blomgren reached on an infield single, stole second and then scored on Jake Franklin's double in the third.

He drew a walk in his final at-bat of the game in the eighth but was stranded when Dominic Clementi grounded into a fielder's choice.

It made little difference. Michigan already led by 12 runs at that point.

The Wolverines scored two runs in each of the first three innings but finally turned the game into a rout by adding five runs in the sixth.

Texas Tech (46-20) plated three runs in the second but otherwise failed to score.

Senior first baseman Jimmy Kerr launched two home runs, drove in three runs and scored four times for Michigan.

The Wolverines were one of the last teams to make the NCAA Tournament, needing an at-large bid to make the field after finishing third during the Big Ten tournament in May.

Michigan eliminated No. 1-ranked UCLA during a super regional to reach the College World Series.