1. Passing Vikings: While Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook probably went in the top five of your fantasy draft at the start of the season, and rightfully so, Minnesota's passing attack has been the most effective facet of the offense.
Second-year receiver Justin Jefferson is blossoming into one of the league's best. He's coming off his best game of the season, a nine-catch, 143-yard performance against the Chargers. Neither of his previous two games against the Packers was anything special, but those were a matter of circumstance more than anything else: These teams played in Week 1 last year, Jefferson's first-ever NFL game, and Cook steamrolled the Packers in the second meeting, rendering Jefferson's services unneeded.
He and the ever-reliable Adam Thielen make for a strong tandem: Both are in the top 20 in the league in receptions (55 for Jefferson, 50 for Thielen), and one or the other is in the top 10 in yards per game (Jefferson, fifth, 86.1), touchdowns (Thielen, seventh, seven) and first-down conversions (Jefferson, sixth, 37).
2. Got it covered: With all that said, the Packers defense has been playing at a similarly high level. They held Kyler Murray, Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson in check in consecutive weeks.
The Vikings quarterback doesn't present nearly the same scrambling threat as those three did, so it'll be interesting to see how coordinator Joe Barry uses De'Vondre Campbell now that he's going against a quarterback he doesn't have to spy.
Containing Minnesota will be a challenge not only because of the receivers but also because Cousins has done a good job protecting the ball and because Dalvin Cook is still Dalvin Cook. The shutout of the Seahawks finally brought some national attention to the Packers defense, but we'll see if it can keep it up against another threatening opponent.
3. So close, yet so far: The Vikings' record says they're 4-5, but their margins of defeat have been so narrow this year that they could just as easily be 6-3. All of their losses have been by seven points or less, and four came to teams that currently have winning records: Dallas (lost the lead in the last minute), Arizona (missed a field goal as time expired), Baltimore (overtime) and Cincinnati (overtime).
The good news for them is that after the NFC divisional leaders and the top wild-card spot, currently held by the Los Angeles Rams, the playoff picture is wide open. If things start going their way, Minnesota could be on its way to a playoff berth.
4. Pack's attack: Under head coach Mike Zimmer, the best Minnesota Vikings teams have relied on a solid defense to pick up wins. Thanks to injuries up front, this year's team has not been up to that standard.
They're 16th in the league in scoring defense and 23rd in yards per game. The rushing defense has been particularly leaky, allowing 130.6 rushing yards a game this season. If the Packers want to take advantage of that, though, their offensive line will have to play better.
Last week against Seattle, 12 of AJ Dillon's 21 carries went for 2 yards or less (one was a touchdown, but still), holding his average gain per carry in the game to just 3.1 yards. With Aaron Jones out thanks to a sprained knee, Dillon will have to provide a greater threat if the Packers want to turn around their offensive fortunes.
5. Who are you voting for? Fan voting on Pro Bowl rosters started earlier this week. The team will be urging you to vote for Packers at every position, and some of you will do that, but I like to vote for players who should actually be in the game. Here are the Packers who are locks on my ballot so far:
Davante Adams, wide receiver: Duh. He's third in the league in targets, receptions and yards. He only has three touchdowns, but he's fourth in first-down conversions.
De'Vondre Campbell, middle linebacker: He's the only player in the NFL with more than 85 tackles, multiple interceptions and multiple forced fumbles.
Eric Stokes, cornerback: He's a rookie, but he doesn't play like one. Quarterbacks have only completed 50% of their passes when targeting him and carry just a 75.2 passer rating.
Adrian Amos, safety: He got an interception last week off Russell Wilson and got his hands on a couple more. Blown coverages have been rare this year in the Packers secondary, and the veteran safety likely has a lot to do with that.