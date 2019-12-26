Yesterday was the day I despise.

Being the main clerk at the returns and information desk of the Sporting World on the day after Christmas is not fun.

The first guy in line drops a 2019 Milwaukee Brewers program on the desk.

“I want my money back on this,” he said.

I told him we couldn’t do that because the season had ended.

“Yeah, but usually there is not much difference from one year to the next and this was marked down 70 percent,” he said. “I checked and most of the guys listed in here aren’t on the team anymore.”

I apologized that there wasn’t anything I could do. Then I saw a familiar face walking up a nearby aisle.

“Hey David, David Stearns. Come up here,” I yelled.

The Brewers president of baseball operations and general manager hurried over.

I explained the customer’s gripe and asked if he could explain the situation.

“OK,” Stearns said. “But we got to do it on the run. I have to get to discount bin to see if there is any starting pitching left. And maybe a third baseman. And I have to see if there is a breaking ball somewhere in here that I can give to Josh Hader.”

As the two headed off, a horde of Green Bay Packers came up to the desk.

“Where’s your Seattle Seahawks gear?” they said in unison.

I told them Aisle 24.

“Why?” I asked.

“After the Packers beat the Lions on Sunday afternoon, and the Seahawks beat the 49ers on Sunday night, the Packers will have the No. 1 seed in the playoffs,” one guy said. “We are going to be Seattle Seahawks fans at 7:20 p.m. Sunday.”

“Yeah, and the Seahawks just signed Marshawn Lynch to be their running back,” I said, raining on their parade a bit. “We dug up a dozen or so of his old jerseys from our storage warehouse. Go at it. Don’t forget to look for our Pete Carroll chewing gum. Next!”

Up stepped another familiar face.

“Coach Bud,” I said as the Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer approached.

“I want to return the game we played yesterday,” Budenholzer said.

I chuckled.

“Yeah, that wasn’t your best effort with the entire nation watching,” I said. “But you can’t return it. Having only five losses at Christmas is great.

“By the way, how’s Giannis’ MVP trophy case holding up?”

“Great,” Budenholzer said. “He’s looking to put an addition onto it.”

I directed him to the hardware department.

Next stepped up a guy that looked down on his luck.

“Name, please,” I said.

“Ah, Ryan, Ryan Pace,” he said.

“Ah, the Chicago Bears general manager,” I said.

“Sssshhhh,” he whispered. “Keep it down. Might be some Bears fans in here.”

There was a crash in a nearby aisle.

Pace looked over, then looked down shaking his head.

“Sorry, Mr. Pace,” a tall, dark-haired young man yelled over. “I just tried to toss the bottle of water into the cart. I overshot it.”

“That’s all right, Mitchell,” Pace yelled back. “I told you, just place items into the cart. Don’t try to toss them in there.”

Pace looked back at me.

“Can I return a 2017 draft pick?” he asked.

I apologized that we couldn’t do that.

There was another crash in the nearby aisle.

“Darn, undershot it that time,” the same young man said.

Pace buried his face in his hands.

“Hey, how about a linebacker?” he said. “I gave up five high draft picks for him and am paying him $23.5 million a year for four more years. He has 8½ sacks this season. Can I get those picks back for him?”

I apologized again and said he’d have to keep Khalil Mack.

Pace turned and shuffled away, just as another bottle broke in the nearby aisle.

I thought I heard a sob.

This job is difficult the day after Christmas. And it was only 9:30 a.m.