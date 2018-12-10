Some ramblings as I wonder where Mike McCarthy watched the game yesterday ...
- The Packers’ performance turned all writers covering the game into Dr. Phils. Did the players play harder under Joe Philbin because they didn’t like McCarthy?
The real answer is Atlanta had no interest in playing in Green Bay.
- UW-Whitewater’s football season ended Saturday in Texas in an NCAA Division III semifinal game.
What team will play Mary Hardin-Baylor—the team that ousted the Warhawks—in the Stagg Bowl? Mount Union (Ohio), of course. The Purple Raiders will be playing in their 21st DIII national title game since 1993, and will be after their 13th national championship.
- Speaking of the Warhawks, Janesville Craig High graduate Harry Henschler is one of 59 Division III players up for the 2018 Cliff Harris Award, given to the nation’s top small college defensive player. This is the second year Henschler has been nominated.
Finalists will be announced later this month, and it will be presented by Cliff Harris, with Barry Sanders the featured speaker, at the Little Rock Touchdown Club’s annual awards banquet Jan. 10.
- Wouldn’t it have been fun to be Mike McCarthy yesterday and walk into some obscure watering hole, sit down at the end of the bar, order a beer and sit with a bowl of peanuts watching the game?
The video of people walking in and doing double-takes would be hilarious.
- The UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team is 7-0 during the nonconference portion of its schedule, but the Warhawks had to sweat out their latest win against Alma on Saturday night.
Alma took the game into overtime before falling 101-97. The Scots led by eight points with 3:11 left in regulation before the No. 12-ranked Warhawks rallied to tie the game and win it at home.
Alma, by the way, is 0-7, showing again why sports are so great. You just never know.
- Only 58 days until the Super Bowl.
CBS shows a countdown clock with days, hours and seconds a few times during their NFL games. Guess which network has the Super Bowl this season.
- There are 511 high schools under the jurisdiction of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association.
- Janesville’s Cara Lemirande, a senior forward on the UW-Stevens Point women’s hockey team, was named the WIAC player of the week after recording an assist on the game-tying goal and then scoring the game-winning goal in a 2-1 win over Marian. Lemirande has 15 career game-winning goals.
- Speaking of the Pointers, UW-Stevens Point is adding a women’s wrestling program—making it the first public institution in the Midwest to offer the sport.
- I hope to catch up with former UW-Whitewater football coach Lance Leipold as he prepares his University at Buffalo football team for its Dec. 22 Dollar General Bowl at Mobile, Alabama, against Troy.
Leipold’s Bulls’ team is 10-2. Leipold’s stock is rising on a national level, as his name was included among five possible replacements for the Temple University head-coaching vacancy by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.
- Did the Packers leave tickets under Mike McCarthy’s name at will call yesterday?
