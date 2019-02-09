So did you have the sports viewing blues after Sunday’s Super Bowl?

Probably not, if you have any interest in basketball in Wisconsin.

The Bucks in the NBA and Marquette and Wisconsin in the college ranks all have provided, and should continue to provide, state fans with wins throughout the next month or two.

Wait, the NBA season does go into June, doesn’t it? So, put the Bucks down for the next four months.

And if that isn’t enough to keep state TV viewers interested, we’re all going to get another chance to watch Scott Tolzien play quarterback. Yes, the Scott Tolzien who played QB for the Badgers and for a short time, the Packers.

Today and Sunday offers us a good does of Bucks, Badgers, Golden Warriors and Scott Tolzien.

The viewing bonanza starts at 11 a.m. today when the Badgers play at Michigan in what will be one of the critical games of the Big Ten season.

The fact that the Badgers are even in talk about the conference championship is noteworthy. The team wasn’t considered an upper echelon team in the tough Big Ten, but Coach Greg Gard’s squad has hammered out six straight wins.

That puts Wisconsin (9-3 in the Big Ten) just a game behind the league-leading Wolverines (10-2). The Badgers defeated Michigan at Madison 64-54 last month, so the Wolverines will have fire coming out of their ears this morning.

A couple of trends favor the Ethan Happ-led Badgers today. Wisconsin is 19-6 against Michigan in its last 25 meetings, and the underdog has at least covered in 11 of the past 14 meetings. Michigan is a 6-point favorite today.

Don’t touch that remote

After the Michigan-UW game is over, state fans can get a snack and then watch Marquette take on Villanova in a key Big East Conference game at 1:30 p.m. on FOX.

You don’t even have to pick up the remote.

The tough Big East has been a two-horse race for a few weeks now.

Villanova leads with a 10-0 record.

Marquette is second at 8-2, with St. John’s handing the Golden Eagles both their losses. No other team in the Big East—including St. John’s—is above .500.

Both the Wildcats and Golden Eagles are 19-4 overall.

Villanova, last year’s NCAA champions, lost much of its firepower to the NBA after its win over Michigan in the title game—including guard Donte DiVincenzo, who was the first-round draft choice of the Bucks.

Villanova started the season with a 27-point loss to Michigan. Coach Jay Wright is one of the best coaches in the country, and the Wildcats take a 10-game winning streak into today’s game at Fiserv Forum.

Marquette counters with Markus Howard, one of the best shooting guards in college ball.

While St. Johns and Marquette have played twice already, this is the first meeting between Villanova and the Golden Eagles.

There are 31 other college basketball games on the television schedule today.

Football is back

And if basketball isn’t your thing and you need a football fix after Sunday’s enthralling Super Bowl, the Alliance of American Football is here to rescue you.

The eight-team pro league begins its first season with a 7:30 p.m. game today with the San Diego Fleet playing the San Antonio Commanders. CBS All-Access will stream the games.

The rest of the league includes the Arizona Hotshots, Birmingham Iron, Orlando Apollos, Atlanta Legends, Memphis Express and Salt Lake Stallions.

Highlights of the league include no kickoffs (teams get the ball at their 25 after scores), only two-point conversions after TDs and NO TV TIMEOUTS. Games are expected to last just 2½ hours.

On Sunday at 3 p.m. on the CBS Sports Network, the Memphis Express, coached by Mike Singletary, play the Birminham Iron, coached by former Green Bay Packers defensive back Tim Lewis.

By the way, Scott Tolzien is Birmingham’s quarterback.

Can weekend TV get any better than this?