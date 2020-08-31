I’ve heard people say a dollar doesn’t get you much anymore.
Some fast-food places have a dollar menu.
Of course, when I was growing up, McDonald’s had an advertising campaign promoting their two hamburgers, French fries and a coke deal that gave you change back for a dollar. A dollar back then had the purchasing power of about $7 today.
For two hamburgers, French fries and a coke, you better give me some change for $7.
About the time of the McDonald’s ad campaign, “Dollar” Bill Bradley was helping the New York Knicks win two NBA titles. Bradley is a fascinating man. As a young basketball player, he put lead in his tennis shoes to improve his jumping ability.
To improve his ball handling, he taped cardboard to the bottom of his glasses so he could not see the floor while dribbling.
He went to Princeton and after his NBA career, Bradley was a U.S. senator representing New Jersey. He still has a weekly Sirius radio show.
Bradley earned the nickname “Dollar Bill” from his Knicks teammates. It was not given because of his contract, but because he was so tight with his money. His teammates said he still had the first dollar that he ever made.
The value of the dollar came up in a baseball trade last week.
The San Francisco Giants sold 31-year-old catcher Rob Brantly to the New York Yankees.
For a dollar.
One buck. One hundred pennies.
Now, if I’m Rob Brantly, I don’t want anybody to know that. Some stories reporting the trade had Brantly going to the Yankees for “cash considerations.”
Brantly probably could live with that.
But who wants to be known as being traded for $1?
I sometimes joke that the Brewers, Bucks or Packers should trade one of their players for a six pack and a bag of Doritos.
But even that would probably cost $10.
If Brantly is on a major league roster this year, he is making at least the league minimum of $208,000 during this 60-game regular season, so he is worth more than a buck.
Brantly was drafted in 2010 and has been with the Marlins, White Sox, Phillies, Giants and now the Yankees.
He played in just one game with the Phillies last season and went 0-for-3 in the only game he played this season with the Giants.
The Yankees have had injuries at catcher. Erik Kratz, who became a fan favorite on the Brewers during their playoff run in 2018, is the Yankees backup catcher.
Brantly has played in 391 Major League games and has a career .228 batting average with 89 hits and 37 RBI.
Those are not Hall of Fame numbers, but the guy has played in the Major Leagues, something the vast majority of us never came close to doing.
So how do you think the conversation with the Giants general manager went?
Giants GM: Rob, we’ve traded you to the Yankees.
Brantly: Wow, great. What did you get for me?
Giants GM: A buck.
Brantly: I’m sorry, I’m having trouble hearing you through the mask. Buck who?
Giants GM: Ah, no, not a player. A buck. A dollar.
Brantly: Damn. That’s it? Didn’t you negotiate? You aren’t going to tell people that, are you?
Well, it’s out there. Brantly is at the Yankees alternate training site.
So the next time someone proclaims a dollar doesn’t go far anymore, remember Rob Brantly.
He’ll always be the Dollar General in my book.
And I wonder if the Yankees wrote the Giants a check.