The UW-Whitewater baseball team won’t have to travel for the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament that starts this morning.
The No. 3-ranked Warhawks get to play at home today, Saturday, and if necessary, Sunday. Whitewater goes after its seventh WIAC Tournament championship and the conference’s automatic bid into the NCAA Division III tournament and its hopes are as sunny as the weather forecast.
Coach John Vodenlich’s squad takes a 34-5 record into the first game at 10 a.m. today against UW-La Crosse. The Eagles had to go 10 innings and use four pitchers in a first-round game Wednesday.
Stevens Point and Stout are the two other teams in the double-elimination event.
The Warhawks shared the WIAC regular-season title with Stevens Point with a 24-4 record. Whitewater rolls into the conference tourney having won 15 of its last 16 games, and the Warhawks are 22-1 at Prucha Field at James B. Miller Stadium.
The Warhawks face the prospect of not making the NCAA Division III tournament if they don’t win the conference tournament championship, but their odds are better than the UW-Whitewater softball team going into the WIAC tournament.
Coach Brenda Volk’s softball team failed to get an at-large bid in the reduced NCAA Division III field after it lost in the WIAC Tournament championship game Sunday.
The forecast is for temperatures in the 80s and mostly sunny both today and Saturday, but don’t plan a trip to Prucha Field unless you are a parent of one of the players.
Attendance is still restricted to two people per player and coach due to COVID-19 precautions. In addition, Prucha Field will be cleared of all spectators after each game.
“The current policy on our website is what we’ll be following,” WIAC Commissioner Danielle Harris said Tuesday afternoon.
Harris realizes what the forecast was and that the mask requirements have been eliminated in many cases throughout the state.
That was not enough to get the league and WIAC schools to change the attendance policy.
“Our campuses have been a little bit more conservative this year,” Harris said. “If anything changes, we’ll make sure to get that on our website.”
Having fans enjoy the healthy benefits of sunshine and watch quality baseball would have added to the atmosphere at the beautiful 400-seat Prucha Field.
But it will be a case of “wait to next year.”
Full schedule for football
One sign that things might be back at normal or at least near normal was the announcement Wednesday that the UW-Whitewater football team has a full 10-game schedule.
The Warhawks did not play a game this past year due to COVID-19.
Perkins Stadium will once again have activity when Whitewater hosts Carthage College on Saturday, Sept. 4.
The Warhawks will play six home games and four away games this fall.
The Warhawks begin the WIAC schedule Oct. 2 at home against UW-Stout for Alumni Day.