This is quite a day for the UW-Whitewater football program.

The Warhawks have made it back to the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, which is the NCAA Division III national championship game.

This is a deserved honor for Warhawks coach Kevin Bullis, who is the Phil Bengston of Division III football. Bengston was the unfortunate soul who had to take over the Green Bay Packers after Vince Lombardi decided to step down as coach.

If you don’t know how that turned out, here’s a hint: There’s no Bengston Avenue in Green Bay.

Bullis took over the Warhawks program after Lance Leipold accepted a deserved promotion to NCAA Division I University at Buffalo after the 2014 season.

All Leipold did in eight seasons at Whitewater was win six Stagg Bowls and lose another and amass a 109-6 record.

ESPN recently placed Leipold 78th in a list of its top 150 coaches of all time.

Would you want to be next in line to that?

Bullis has coached at an elite level and takes a 57-8 record into tonight’s title game. Win or lose, he now can step out of the shadow.

Meanwhile, Leipold also plays in a bowl game today.

His University at Buffalo team is in the Bahamas Bowl this afternoon.

Leipold has not carried over the success he had in Division III—not even Nick Saban could have done that—but he has been a success.

He has a 30-32 record in five seasons going into this afternoon’s game against Charlotte.

The Bulls are 23-15 the last three seasons, including a 10-4 record last year when they lost in the Dollar General Bowl.

Leipold thought he was set up for a even better season this year, before he had the rug pulled out from under him.

His junior quarterback Tyree Jackson unwisely declared for the NFL draft after last season.

He went undrafted, was signed as a free agent by the hometown Buffalo Bills but was cut.

Now he is headed to play in the new XFL in October.

In addition, Leipold lost a key receiver to a transfer.

Leipold then lost this year’s starting QB Matt Meyers to an injury in the fifth game. His replacement, sophomore Kyle Vantrease, has gone 5-2.

Leipold and the Bulls will be looking for the school’s first bowl win today.

And he plans to return to the Bahamas, but without his team.

“To see this country for what it has and presents, I know for our family, we’ve never been here. My wife is already talking about when the return trip is going to be made and how soon,” he said this week.

Some other tidbits:

A Las Vegas sportsbook has put on a line on tonight’s UW-Whitewater-North Central game. The Westgate lists North Central as a 10½-point favorite.

Wouldn’t it be appropriate if Wisconsin someday plays in the Cheez-It Bowl?

Many people in the know are labeling the Rose Bowl between Oregon and Wisconsin as the second best bowl matchup this season after the national title game. Wisconsin is a 3-point favorite. Several of the experts I look at are behind Oregon.

After two bowl games today, there are seven bowl games Saturday. The first Big Ten team to play is Michigan State, which takes on Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl in Yankee Stadium next Friday.

Several of the bowl teams will be affected by players who won’t play because of the possibility of getting injured and diminishing their value in the upcoming NFL draft. The strategy is understandable in most cases.

At Florida State, several Seminoles have informed the coaches they won’t be playing in the team’s Sun Bowl matchup against Arizona State.

One of them is former UW quarterback Alex Hornibrook, who transferred to FSU before this season. Hornibrook played in five of the 11 FSU games, completing 84 of 122 passes for 986 yards. He threw for seven TDs and had two interceptions.

He must think he will be drafted.

Tom Miller is a sports writer/page designer for The Gazette. Contact him at tmiller@gazettextra.com.