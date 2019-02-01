With the stinging effects of minus-26-degree temperatures fresh in our minds, this is a good time to remind Packers fans of a game played at Lambeau Field on Dec. 31, 1967.

That was the NFL Championship game between Dallas and Green Bay. It forever will be remembered as the Ice Bowl.

The game had everything.

Two great teams. Twelve of the players are now in the Hall of Fame.

Two great coaches, who are both in the Hall of Fame.

A technological innovation, which was the pride and joy of one of the greatest coaches in NFL history. The misguided use of that device turned Lambeau Field into a skating rink with jagged edges.

A player from Marquette University—yes, a football player—scored a touchdown.

A misplaced spot by the referees cost a player immortality.

And, unfortunately, it also included tragedy, with a fan in the stands dying.

But most of all, it will be remembered for weather conditions never seen up to that point in NFL history, and not seen since in the next 52 years.

There were 50,618 fans in the Lambeau Field bowl that day—although to this day, approximately 978,000 Packers fans have claimed they were there. With a minus-15 temperature and a -36 wind chill, spectators were human popsicles.

Dr. Mark Karrels, a Janesville dentist, was one of those.

While living in Oshkosh, Mark’s father got tickets from a friend who did not want to go to the game.

The Karrelses drove to Austin Straubel Field, the Green Bay airport, to avoid paying stadium parking fees. They took a shuttle to Lambeau from the airport.

A plane from Dallas arrived.

A man and his son, who was similar in age to the then 15-year-old Mark, walked onto the shuttle bus.

“They were woefully underdressed,” Mark recalled. “The man had an overcoat and a fedora.”

The Karrelses wore snowmobile suits and gloves and had blankets. They gave the blankets to the two Cowboys fans.

Dallas running backs Dan Reeves and Walt Garrison were Texas natives. They had not experienced anything near those weather conditions until they walked out of the Appleton hotel to the team bus that Sunday morning.

Reeves told former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Gary D’Amato that he thought it was 32 degrees.

“Being from the south, which both of us were, we thought if it’s 32 degrees, how much colder can it get?” Reeves said.

D’Amato had several interesting tidbits about the game in a story he wrote two years ago commemorating the 50th year anniversary of the Ice Bowl.

The day before had almost been balmy for Green Bay. It was 30 degrees. No one had a clue about was coming the next day.

Weather forecasting knew nothing about arctic vortexes.

It arrived overnight.

“Dandy” Don Meredith was the Cowboys quarterback. He remembered his wakeup call that morning.

“Howdy Doody, Packer Backers,” the desk receptionist crooned. “It’s 7 o’clock in the morning, and its 16-below.”

Meredith, another Texas good ol’ boy, asked, “Sixteen below what?”

The receptionist, who must have known who she was talking to, said, “Go outside, and you’ll find out.”

Meredith said it was like getting hit in the head with a 2-by-4.

There were no synthetic garments back then. Participants scrambled for clothes.

The referees bought garbage bags, cut holes in them for heads and arms, and taped them around their waists.

Back then, backs and receivers did not wear gloves.

Makeshift plywood dugouts were built to help keep players warm. Butane tanks were put on the sidelines. The rubber cleats on the players’ shoes melted.

Even the reporters covering the game suffered.

Antifreeze in press box

The press box at Lambeau was not heated.

Apparently, there was no halftime buffet line for media like there is now.

Bud Lea, a columnist for the Milwaukee Sentinel back then, recalled that every time a guy walked into the press box, it was like a blast of Arctic air.

The keys of typewriters—if you don’t know what a typewriter is just quit reading this now—froze, as did Lea’s cup of coffee to the workspace in front of him.

Chuck Lane, who was director of public relations, saw that the windows of the press box were icing up. He sent somebody across the street to the Mobil station to get antifreeze.

The antifreeze kept the windows clear, but dripped down on the work countertops and created a mess.

That wasn’t the worst part of Lane’s day.

Vince Lombardi had spent $80,000 ($600,000 present day value) the previous offseason for the installation of miles of heating coils that were placed under the turf at Lambeau Field.

A sub-zero day would have been perfect conditions to show the NFL world Lombardi’s “toy.”

Except people didn’t think things through. A tarp was placed over the field overnight. Condensation formed underneath the tarp.

When the tarp was removed, the frigid conditions slowly turned the wet field into an ice rink.

Delivering bad news to Lombardi

Lane and another Packers official walked on the field and knew what was happening. Lane had to go to Lombardi and tell him his baby had pooped its pants.

“I’d rather have to tell Vince that his wife was cheating on him,” Lane recalled.

When two of the referees put their metal whistles in their mouths to test them during pregame, they ended up peeling the skin off their lips, just like Flick did with his tongue on the schoolyard flag pole in “A Christmas Story.”

From then on, the referees just called out “stop” when the play ended.

“In that game, everybody hit late,” Packers linebacker Dave Robinson said.

The Packers took a quick 14-0 lead with two TD passes from Bart Starr to receiver Boyd Dowler.

The Cowboys rallied, getting their first TD when the Cowboys sacked Starr, who fumbled. George Andrie, a Milwaukee native who played on one of the last ever Marquette University football teams, scooped the ball up and ran 7 yards for a touchdown.

Reeves, who later coached the Denver Broncos, New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons, put the Cowboys ahead 17-14 when he threw a 50-yard touchdown pass on an option play to Lance Rentzel to start the fourth quarter.

The Packers offense didn’t do a thing after that. When the Packers defense stopped the Cowboys and forced a punt to the Packers' 32 with 4:50 left, most every one knew it was Green Bay’s last chance. And not many were optimistic.

Following Nitschke's orders

Chuck Mercein, a Wisconsin native who had joined the Packers late in the season when running backs Elijah Pitts and Jim Grabowski suffered season-ending injuries, told D’Amato about running onto the field as the Packers defense was coming off.

Mercein ran past aging middle linebacker Ray Nitschke. After the game, Nitschke’s toenails fell off and his toes turned purple due to frostbite.

“Don’t let me down! Don’t let me down!” Mercein recalled Nitschke screaming at the offense.

“He was an intimidating figure,” Mercein said. “He had no teeth; snot was coming out of his nose. There was mud and blood on his uniform.”

As Packers fans know, the offense did not let Nitschke down. Mercein ran and caught passes for 34 yards.

From the Dallas 3, Donny Anderson carried the ball and thought for sure he had scored. Even Dallas players grabbed their helmets as if he had scored.

But the referee marked the ball at the half-yard line.

Today, that play would be reviewed, likely be overturned, and fans would be sick of seeing it by Sunday night.

Lombardi did not realize exactly what had happened until the team watched film of the game the next Tuesday.

Lombardi viewed the play then made an announcement in front of the team.

“Well, it looked like they took one away from you, kid,” he told Anderson.

Instead, Starr scored on a quarterback sneak three plays later.

Jack Buck, Joe’s father, called the winning touchdown on CBS. Not one Packers fan complained.

Just think. What if Anderson had been the Packer who had scored that winning TD?

Mark Karrels and his dad were up in the stands looking down at the goal line that Starr plunged across with 13 seconds left in the game.

“I remember looking out and seeing all the exhale of breaths from the people who were cheering,” Karrels said.

After the Packers won, Karrels and his father walked to the shuttle bus for a ride back to the airport. The Cowboys fans that they gave their blankets to were on the bus.

“They said we probably saved their lives by giving them the blankets,” Mark said.

Unfortunately, one fan reportedly did die in the stands.

“Seeing those people in the stands,” Reeves said later. “We didn’t have a choice, but what the heck were they doing out there?”

Karrels understands.

“I didn’t get frostbite, but that was as cold as I’ve ever been,” he said. “I’ve never drank so much hot chocolate in my life.”

And when the shuttle bus arrived at the airport, the Karrelses ventured in to watch the Cowboys board their plane home.

“Don Meredith was grumbling and said he was so danged happy to getting out of there,” Karrels remembers.

After this week, even life-long Wisconsinites know how the Cowboys quarterback felt.