Much was made this weekend of Steve Stricker’s first-place finish in the Chubb Classic in Naples, Florida.
The interesting part of the tournament title was that the event was held in Naples, Florida, where the Edgerton native has a winter home.
Well, that isn’t exactly true.
“We actually just sold our home,” Stricker said Thursday, according to transcripts of the media conference after his first round.
“It’s been a crazy week,” he said. “We have to get out quick, so I’m balancing playing and packing.”
The juggler at the center ring of a three-ring circus could not have pulled that off any better.
Stricker shot rounds of 66-67-67 for a 16-under par total, which was a shot better than second-place finishers Robert Karlsson and Alex Cejka.
And Karlsson and Cejka weren’t wrapping glassware in newspaper and grabbing empty banana boxes from the nearby grocery store to start the week.
Stricker’s wife, Nicki—“my sidekick and best caddie the world,” Stricker said after the win Sunday—carried the clubs for him as she does in many of his events.
So in addition to help pack, Nicki earned her share of the credit for the tournament win.
“She’s a great calming influence out there,” Stricker said. “She’s very upbeat. She says the right things.
“Just a good companion out there, which is very important in this line of work.”
Although the Strickers will not be playing in a tournament this week, they will be on the road.
They will be in Ohio to watch their daughter, Bobbi, play in the Big Ten Conference women’s golf championship that begins Thursday. Bobbi is a senior on the University of Wisconsin squad.
They also planned to stop at their Madison home. Steve wants to check out the Whistling Straits course near Kohler, where the Ryder Cup is scheduled to be held in late September.
Stricker is the captain of the 12-man U.S. team that will attempt to get the trophy back from Team Europe.
“We go home for just a few days, and then I’ll drive over there and check things out,” Stricker said of Whistling Straits. “Actually, Whistling Straits isn’t open; the Irish course is open.
“So I’ll get to go around there and see some of the things that we’ve done there—see how it’s come along.”
Stricker will return to competition next week when he plays in the Valspar Championship, a regular PGA Tour event in Palm Harbor, Florida.
Stricker had planned to play exclusively in the PGA Champions Tour this season. But COVID-19 knocked the Ryder Cup back from last September to this year, which extended Stricker’s duties as captain.
The 54-year-old captain selects half of the U.S. squad, with the other six team members qualifying via a points system. If the players picked by the captain don’t play well, the blame usually falls on selector.
Stricker doesn’t want that to happen, especially with the Ryder Cup being played in his home state.
So Stricker has played in eight PGA Tour events to get the best scouting report.
“It’s just about watching the guys,” Stricker said about his duties. “Try to see them, talk to them, play a practice round with them.”
The unplanned schedule has paid off. Stricker has stuck with the younger guys, making the cut in five of the eight regular Tour tournaments.
He has finished in the top 25 three times, topped by his fourth-place finish at the Waste Management Phoenix Open during the first week of February. Stricker has earned $586,000 in purse money on the PGA Tour to go along with the $804,000 he has collected in seven PGA Tour Champions tournaments he has entered.
At this point of his career, the money is secondary to the personal satisfaction of still being able to compete at the highest level of the sport.
“I’m excited where my game is at,” he said.
Somewhat surprisingly, the club that is giving him the most headaches is the same one the carried him in his prime.
“If I could get the putter going a little bit,” he said after his victory Sunday. “My ball striking is probably as good as it’s been when I was playing my best out on the regular Tour.
“If I can get that putter going, I’ll probably play out on the big Tour and see if I can’t make the playoffs one more time.”
With that agenda, Stricker faces a busy summer and fall scouting players, playing in tournaments and capped by the Ryder Cup.
Then he’ll be able to take some time off to hunt deer—his favorite pastime—and for a new winter hangout.
“I’m not sure where we’re going to head to, but we’re out of here for a little while,” he said of the Sunshine State. “Probably somewhere else in Florida, maybe the center of that state somewhere.
“It happened so fast,” he said about selling the Naples resident. “The market is good. You have to take advantage.”
Advantage Stricker, as usual.