Steve Stricker woke up in his winter home in Naples, Florida at 6:45 a.m. Thursday.
Less than three hours later, after an hour plane ride, he was 350 miles northeast in the parking lot of the TPC at Sawgrass, Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, site of this weekend’s The Players Championship.
An hour and half later, after getting a clean COVID-19 test, Stricker was in.
And at the end of the afternoon, the Edgerton native and Madison resident was tied for 12th place in the $15 million tournament at 2-under par.
It was quite a Thursday for Stricker, who last week was the fifth alternate to even get into the event.
Several injuries and a withdrawal pushed Stricker to No. 2 Wednesday.
Stricker had played last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Bay Hill, Florida. He finished tied for 63rd place after shooting a final-round 77.
“That kind of beat me up a little bit, especially on Sunday,” he said.
He rested Monday and Tuesday. Stricker and his wife, Nicki, hit the course for a few hours Wednesday.
“I played 14 holes yesterday,” Stricker said. “Didn’t hit any balls.”
That was his preparation for The Players Championship.
Stricker knew Justin Rose was not feeling well, and that Harris English was dealing with a bad back, so he prepared himself mentally to play if he got the call.
Stricker also contacted a friend in Naples that has a private plane. That connection came in handy Thursday morning.
The call from TPC Sawgrass came at 6:45 a.m. English withdrew because of his back problems. Stricker was now the first alternate.
“I’m like, well, I’m coming,” Stricker said according to a transcript of his interview after the round. “I knew Rosie wasn’t doing so well. He hadn’t even hit a ball.”
Rose, indeed, withdrew. Stricker was in.
Eric Larson, who grew up in Wisconsin, also called Stricker early in the morning. Larson is English’s caddie.
“Well, ‘E’, do you want to just around and caddie for me?” Stricker asked. “I’ve used him before as a caddie. We get along great, a fellow Wisconsinite, just a good guy. So it worked out great.”
Nicki, who caddied for her husband at the Waste Management Open in Phoenix last month, would have had to go through testing, and Steve was fighting the clock.
Harris, who was alongside Larson when he made the call, gave his caddie the go-ahead. Harris had played practice rounds Monday and Tuesday, so Larson had all the course information Stricker needed.
“I came here with not a lot of expectations,” he said.
But with no practice rounds, Stricker tore into TPC at Sawgrass. He birdied four straight holes on the front nine. He gave two strokes back on the back nine, but he finished his hectic day with a smile.
“I’m 2-under,” he said. “It was a good solid first day, and you just have to pay attention going around here. It can jump up and and get you at any moment.”
Stricker is still riding high after finishing tied for fourth at the Waste Management Open four weeks ago.
“That gave me a lot of confidence,” Stricker said. “Knowing that I’m still doing some good things at my age.
“I’ve been feeling better. I’ve been doing a lot more taking care of my body, working out a little bit more, stretching a little more, and it seemed to pay off.
“I feel a little bit younger than I did last year.”
And it wouldn’t be that much of a stretch to see him finish high on the leader board Sunday.
“I mean, crazier thng have happened, right?,” he said. “I keep telling myself that.”
When you go from fifth alternate days ago to tied for 12th after the first round of one of the top tournaments of the year, why wouldn’t he tell himself that?