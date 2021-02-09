Steve Stricker had a great weekend.
First of all, he was playing golf in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Scottsdale is to Phoenix what Mequon is to Milwaukee. The San Francisco Giants play their spring training games there. You don’t make minimum wage and live in San Francisco or Scottsdale.
Scottsdale blocks off their old downtown to vehicle traffic. People walk the streets, going into the numerous clothing stores and other shops. Residents operating golf carts and bicycle-driven rickshaws are the Uber drivers of the district.
There also are great outdoor bars and BBQs in downtown Scottsdale.
So Stricker had that going for him.
More important, Stricker also played four excellent rounds of golf at the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.
Back in 2005, the then 37-year-old Stricker spent the winter at Cherokee Country Club in Madison hitting golf balls from the shelter of a three-sided mobile home into the snow-covered fields after losing his PGA Tour card. He redesigned his swing through hours and hours of practice.
The result was nine more PGA Tour tournament titles after he turned 40. Only four players have won more tournaments after turning 40 than Stricker.
This past week, Stricker played in temperatures in the 60s and 70s at Scottsdale, which did not remind him at all of those days in 2005.
In fact, Stricker has not hit one ball in uncomfortable conditions this year. With wife, Nicki—who caddied for Steve this weekend—and daughters Bobbi and Maria—the family has made Florida their temporary home since schooling went virtual.
“They’ve been troopers,” Stricker said of his family. “We haven’t been home to Wisconsin. They left on Halloween to go to Florida, and we haven’t been back.”
Nicki and their two daughters watched Steve play himself into contention to become the oldest player ever to win a Tour event.
He shot rounds of 65-66-69-67 and finished tied for fourth.
Stricker, the U.S. Ryder Cup captain, is playing PGA Tour events this year to help him know and keep in touch with the candidates for his 12-player squad. Six players qualify for the U.S. team based on a points system. Stricker selects the other six, which makes playing in PGA Tour events a necessity.
“I totally expected to be on the Champions Tour this year because we were supposed to play the Ryder Cup last year,” Stricker said after his first-round 65 on Thursday. “Then I was going to be pretty much done out here and then strictly Champions Tour.”
He entered The American Express Open in La Quinta, California three weeks ago and missed the cut. Two weeks ago, he played in the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego and finished tied for 60th with a 2-over par 290.
“I played in San Diego last week, which is a big golf course,” Stricker said after his first-round 65 Thursday. “Actually played pretty nicely at times.
“And then came here and the greens are rolling good,” he said. “I made some putts. Felt like the old Steve Stricker. I am old, but I don’t feel 53 or 4. I feel like I still have a little bit of game left in me.”
He displayed that all four days.
Brooks Koepka, who has been battling his own golf demons due to hip and knee injuries, snapped out of his 18-month funk to win the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
From his captain’s perspective, Stricker was glad to see Koepka and another struggling young player, Jordan Spieth, show signs of their former games. He could use their help in regaining the Ryder Cup that the Europeans won in 2018.
But Stricker also had his name on the leaderboard Sunday.
“I knew he missed three cuts in a row coming in here,” Stricker said about Koepka. “That was the struggle I had out there today.
“It was good to see him play well, but yet I got to say, ‘Hey wait a second. I’m trying to play well too and win.’”
Stricker has made the Ryder Cup his major focus, especially since it is in his backyard. The event that pits the U.S. against an European team was scheduled to be held at Whistling Straits near Sheboygan last September. COVID-19 concerns forced its postponement to this Sept. 21-26, and that is still tentative, although Stricker sounded like it is a go.
Among Stricker’s first-round playing partners at Scottsdale was Padraig Harrington, the European team captain. The Ryder Cup came up a few times in conversation during the round.
“He was asking me if we were going to have fans,” Stricker said. “It’s too early to tell, right?
“I’m sure we’re going to play it,” he said. “The amount of people there is still up in the air. We know we’re going to play it in September I would think, but we would love to see a full house for sure.”
The Super Bowl capped off Stricker’s week in Scottsdale. He was asked Friday if he was rooting for the Buccaneers since he has spent so much time recently in Florida.
“You know, deep down I’m a Bears fan, but when the Bears are out of it, I root for the Pack. It was sad to see them lose,” he said of Green Bay’s loss to Tampa Bay in the NFC Championship game.
“But now I’m kind of on the (Tom) Brady bandwagon. It would be kind of a cool story if they pulled it off.”
For the Stricker family, the weekend was their final hurrah in the sun. They are heading back to the Wisconsin meat locker.
“We’re going back next week for some beautiful minus-8 degree temperatures,” Stricker said. “We’re all excited to go back and see our parents and our dogs that we haven’t seen for three months.”
At 43, Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl ring. At 53, Steve Stricker finished in a tie for fourth in a PGA Tour event earning $307,000.
Those two guys can still hang with the younger crowd.
It was a great weekend, indeed.