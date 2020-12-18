Unless TV viewers in Rock County have the NFL Network on their cable or satellite package, don’t settle in front of your large screen Saturday night figuring you will watch the Packers-Panthers football game.
You have just as good a chance of getting tickets to the night game at Lambeau Field.
In other words, no shot at all.
Saturday night’s game is exclusive to the NFL Network. The NFL Network is a little brother to the big boys of NFL telecasts—FOX, CBS, NBC and ESPN. The NFL sets up the TV schedules, and last season each NFL team received $255 million from the TV contracts.
With the salary cap for each NFL team set at $198.2 million, it results in teams starting the season $56.8 million in the black—before local advertising, ticket sales, concession sales and other revenue is pulled in and before franchises have to pay for stadium upkeep, other employees salaries and other expenses.
Of course, this season is different with no fans at the stadiums. But the league, and other professional leagues, made sure there were games played so the TV revenue was delivered.
The NFL Network’s Thursday night NFL game package is shared mainly with FOX, with two games on NBC and one on CBS. Thursday night’s Chargers/Raiders game was shown on NFL Network and all FOX local channels.
But late in the season, NFL Network gets “exclusive games.” As the name indicates, only the NFL Network telecasts these games.
This Saturday, those games are Buffalo at Denver at 3:30 p.m. and Carolina at Green Bay at 7:15 p.m.
Next Saturday, the day after Christmas, the NFL Network’s exclusive games are Tampa Bay at Detroit at noon and Miami at Las Vegas at 7:15 p.m.
There are fans in Wisconsin that will get to see the Packers-Panthers on local stations Saturday. WLUK (Channel 11) in Green Bay and WITI (Channel 6) in Milwaukee will televise the game.
The NFL allows that since those stations are located in the Packers’ home TV markets.
Green Bay is a “home market” for the obvious reason, but Milwaukee also is a home market because the Packers played games at the old Milwaukee County Stadium for many years and because it is the biggest TV market in Wisconsin.
Walworth County is covered by the Milwaukee market, so people in Delavan, Elkhorn and Walworth have access to WITI.
Rock County is part of the Madison market and thus will be in the dark. People in La Crosse, Eau Claire and Wausau will also be Packer-free on Saturday night.
So, fans who don’t want to go to bars or gather at with friends who have the NFL Network as part of their telecast package because of the coronavirus are out of luck.
There are ways around this. People can sign up for the NFL app, which includes NFL Network, or a free trial subscription to fubo.tv or youtube.tv. Watch the game and then reject signing up for paid subscriptions.
But that might be difficult for many older fans, such as those in assisted living homes.
There is another option. One Janesville resident, who did not want her name mentioned, called The Gazette about the situation. Her cable supplier, U-verse, dropped the NFL Network from its third-tier subscription package she purchases.
“I guess I’ll just listen to it on the radio,” she said.
Packers radio voices Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren will be popular as ever Saturday night.