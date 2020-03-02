Camilla Owen knows backhands like the back of her hand.
She also knows forehands, cross-court volleys, overhead serves and drop shots.
When it comes to tennis—whether playing, coaching or running tournaments—Owen knows what is going on.
Her 20 years of coaching both the boys and girls tennis teams at Janesville Craig High that will be recognized Friday, March 13, when she will be inducted into the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
It is an honor well-deserved. Besides the 20 years spent coaching at Craig, Owen ran the WIAA state tennis meets from 1996 until this year.
If you know Owen, you know she brings her own special personality along with everything she does. She grew up in Janesville in the 1970s when girls and women’s sports in schools were just taking shape.
When she played on the Craig tennis team, the players made their own uniforms.
The Cougars lived up to those cool outfits. They won the Big Eight Conference title all three years Owen played—freshmen weren’t eligible to play on varsity back then. Owen was the No. 1 singles player as a junior and senior.
After playing one season at University of Alabama—the alma mater of her parents—Owen was forced off the courts due to rare kneecap problem. The well-known orthopedic surgeon Dr. William Clancy repaired the problem, and Owen decided to transfer to UW-Whitewater.
Her play in just two seasons with the Warhawks earned her an induction into the UW-Whitewater Hall of Fame in 1999.
In 2002, Owen was inducted into the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame.
After college, Owen accepted a job with the special education department at Franklin Junior High after graduating in 1981. She also coached tennis there.
Her varsity coaching career started three years later, but it might have started at Parker earlier. Sudad Buban was the varsity boys tennis coach at Parker but decided to step away. He recommended that Owen take over.
This was the early 1980s, and the powers that were rejected her application.
“Men do boys sports and women do girls sports,” Owen was told.
Then the Craig boys job opened. Owen heard the same response.
But, at Craig, she had a pair of aces in her corner.
“Bob Suter and Stan DuFrane backed me up that a woman could do the job,” Owen said. “Because I really don’t have to be in a locker room.”
DuFrane was the boys basketball coach. Suter was DuFrane’s assistant in basketball and was the head baseball and football coach.
Owen got the Craig boys job in 1984.
Three years later, Barb Dietz, who had coached Owen when she played at Craig, approached her and said she wanted to leave but that Owen would have to take her place.
There was no arm twisting. Owen had both the boys and girls jobs.
“I loved it,” Owen said. “I loved it.”
That shows in her record.
Both her boys and girls teams recorded more than 100 dual meet victories.
In the ultra-tough Big Eight Conference, the Craig boys won league titles in 1987 and from 1990-1993.
Her girls teams won Big Eight titles in 1989, 1991 and 1995.
Owen had a state qualifier every season she coached.
Chris Hallowell finished second at No. 1 singles. Brian Dunk finished third. And the girls doubles team of Megan Meier and Tracy Hallowell took fourth at state.
The 1990 doubles team of Graham Riley and Mike Riley won the state title. The 1985 doubles team of Brian and Eric Dunk finished second at state.
So much for that “men coach boys and women coach girls” philosophy.
“I’ve been coaching tennis since I was 18,” she said. “Right out of high school, I was coaching for the recreation department. It isn’t like a boy-girl thing.”
Owen did have to adapt during the two seasons.
“I just know that with the girls, it would be a little bit more emotional at times,” she said. “With the guys, it was like they weren’t going to show their weakness. They would just tough it out.”
Owen stepped away from both jobs in 1999. When the girls job opened in 2005 and Craig was having difficulties finding a replacement, Owen stepped up and coached from 2005 to 2010.
She still gives lessons and participates in various camps, although knee problems limit her playing time.
And Owen still dabbles at the high school level.
“What’s really funny is that this fall I went down to Palmer (Park), and I saw Pam Clutson coaching the Craig girls team,” Owen said. “So I did go a few times and offered my services, hitting with them. So I’m thinking this fall I might volunteer my services.”
Once a coach, always a coach.
And after March 13, officially a Hall of Fame coach.
Tom Miller is a sports writer/page designer for The Gazette. Email him at tmiller@gazettextra.com.