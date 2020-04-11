Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.