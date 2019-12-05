Ryan Callahan was just about done packing his suitcase when he took a call Thursday afternoon.

The UW-Whitewater athletic director had to catch a bus to the Madison airport. The Warhawks football team was taking off for Texas, where it will take on Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton in an NCAA Division III quarterfinal game Saturday.

There were 32 teams at the start of the Division III playoffs Nov. 23.

In Division II, 28 teams began their playoffs Nov. 23.

In the Football Championship Subdivision (North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, etc.), 24 teams began their playoffs Nov. 30.

When we arrive at the Football Bowl Subdivision, where the big boys play, the playoff picture is reduced from a 55-inch screen to a laptop. The teams that produce 40 or so televised games each Saturday—and Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays later in the season—make their playoffs as exclusive as a membership at Augusta National.

The four-team field plays semifinals Saturday, Dec. 28 at the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl. Excuse me, at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

The championship game is Monday, Jan. 13 at New Orleans.

That’s it.

Why are there only four teams?

Basically it comes down to what everything comes down to—money.

ESPN has a contract to televise the semifinals and championship game through 2025. The contract, reportedly worth $7.3 billion, was signed in 2012.

There are also bowl games. This year, there are 40 total. It’s starts out Dec. 20 with the Bahamas Bowl, which this year will feature the University at Buffalo squad led by Lance Leipold, a former UW-Whitewater coach.

Then there’s: the Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida; the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama; the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Florida; the Cheez-It Bowl in Tempe, Arizona; and on and on and on.

And there is talk that there will be one or two more bowls added next season.

So while NCAA Division I basketball has its March Madness with 72 teams, football has its Winter Whimper with a four-team tournament and its Camping World bowls.

And that number is double the amount of teams that played for the national title from 1998 to 2013, when the playoff format was known as the Bowl Championship Series. During that era, the NCAA picked two teams to play for the title after all the bowl games were complete.

Dan Wetzel, a well-known Yahoo! Sports columnist, has advocated a change in the present format for years. Wetzel points out that this week’s conference championship games should be eliminated and replaced with quarterfinal playoff games.

Does anybody—even die-hard Wisconsin fans—really want to watch the Badgers take on Ohio State again? It’s sports and anything can happen, but the Buckeyes are 17-point favorites and beat Wisconsin by 31 points in their first meeting this season.

Clemson is a 28-point favorite against Virginia in the ACC championship game.

Instead of the meaningless conference championship games, move the Army-Navy game to Saturday from next Saturday. Give every quarterfinalist a bye week, and play those games at on-campus sites next Saturday. The No. 8 seed plays at the No. 1 seed, 7 at 2, etc.

Instead, we’ll likely see a 48-14 Ohio State win Saturday, which will put the Buckeyes on their way to a national title.

Meanwhile, the Warhawks are preparing for their third playoff game.

The NCAA gives about $95 per diem each to 58 players and 10 support staff members for food and lodging for their trip to Texas.

Only Division III visiting playoff teams outside a 500-mile radius of the host team are granted permission to fly. Otherwise it’s, “Get on the bus, Gus.”

It’s Division III, and long bus rides are part of the program. Still, these non-scholarship players are participating in a better playoff system than their Division I counterparts.

Callahan, a 1999 Janesville Parker High graduate who played in the NCAA Division III baseball playoffs—58 teams this upcoming season—while a Warhawks player, said he supports the bigger-field playoff system.

“What sport doesn’t have playoffs?” he asked. “I know going back in the old Major League Baseball, if you won the pennant, you won the pennant and that was it. I get it.

“But I know it’s a more popular sport now because they added teams to the playoffs. It’s enjoyable.”

So why not in Division I football?

“I can’t speak for their level,” Callahan said. “We have an idealistic view that it should happen. I mean, if Wisconsin beats Ohio State, they (Badgers) aren’t going to get into (the playoffs). You would think if you were on the selection committee, you’d want an eight-team field because it would make your life a lot easier.

“I think it will change eventually.”

With that, Callahan was off to catch the bus to Madison.

The Warhawks are after their seventh Division III national championship.

Tom Miller is a sports writer/page designer for The Gazette.