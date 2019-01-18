Listen up people, Guns and Hoses will be playing at the Janesville Ice Arena today starting at 4:30 p.m.

Before all you Axl Rose fans get excited, that read Guns and Hoses—Hoses, with an ‘h’.

Guns and Hoses is the third annual charity hockey game between members of law enforcement agencies (Guns) and fire departments (Hoses) from throughout Rock County.

The matchup will precede the Janesville Jets vs. Minnesota Magicians NAHL game that begins at 7 p.m., and is part of the First Responder Night activities at the Ice Arena.

The first Guns vs. Hoses matchup was the brainchild of Derek Mussey, a Janesville resident who played high school hockey for the Bluebirds.

This year, the charity will be for Vets Roll Inc. The event has picked different charities the first two years, and has averaged about $1,000 in donations each game, said Mussey.

Mussey first proposed the charity game to the Jets four years ago. He is a Janesville native who is in his fifth year as a patrol officer on JPD. His brother—and teammate—J.D., also played on the Bluebirds.

Justin Wiskie, who played goal for the Bluebirds and then at UW-Stout, will be in goal for the Hoses.

The first year, Mussey was hoping to get 200 people at the Ice Arena.

“We were very shocked that first year when it was standing room only,” Mussey said. “Last year, the stands were filled, but there was still some room.”

The “Guns” were a bit short-handed that first year, while the “Hoses” has had an organized team for about 10 years.

Mussey hopes to have 11 skaters and a goalie for today’s matchup, which will have three running-clock periods.

“Pretty much everybody in this year’s game will have played high school or above,” Mussey said. “So it should be a decent game.”

Don’t expect things to get out of hand. Besides the professional respect each of the players have for one another, there is no checking allowed.

“We don’t anyone to get hurt,” Mussey said.

The doors open at 3:45 p.m. for the 4:30 game and admission is free.

A 50/50 raffle and several silent auctions are planned. A handcrafted wooden flag honoring veterans also will be sold through bidding.

In addition, pork chop sandwiches , half-priced beer and other specials will be available.

It sounds like a great way to support, and get acquainted, with our local first responders, and to give to the great Vets Rolls project.

And it probably will be more fun than watching Slash play, and a lot cheaper.

Tom Miller is a sports writer/page designer for The Gazette.