Evan Brandt can relate to the clichéd line, “So-and-so is such a good salesperson, he/she could sell ice to an Eskimo.”
Brandt is the baseball coach at Finlandia University. Finlandia University is located in Hancock, Michigan. Hancock, Michigan is proud to be the northernmost city in the state of Michigan.
Not that there’s anything wrong with that.
It just means that Hancock is nestled on the shoreline of Lake Superior. Having a spring sport such as baseball in the Kewwenaw Peninsula is like having ice hockey on the shoreline of the Gulf of Mexico in late summer.
It can be done, but it is difficult.
The Finlandia University website proudly promotes that Hancock receives 250 to 300 inches of snow a year.
That poses a huge challenge when Brandt and his team break out the bats and ball in March. The biggest hassle is finding the baseball diamond.
“We have our own field, the fourth-year head coach said, “but 90 percent of the time it’s under snow.
“We’ve gone seasons when we’ve gone without getting on the field,” Brandt said. “It’s hard. We’re facing a pitching machine every week.”
So how did a private school with just more than 400 students in Michigan end up in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference?
Desperation, mainly.
When UW-Superior left the conference and UW-Eau Claire and UW-River Falls each dropped their baseball programs, the WIAC was left with six teams. That was not a problem until the NCAA put a seven-team minimum for conferences to be awarded an automatic qualifier for the NCAA Division III tournament.
In 2018, Illinois Tech was admitted to fill the seventh spot. Illinois Tech went 6-18 in conference play and 15-25 overall that season.
Illinois Tech decided that was enough.
So the WIAC was left looking again for a seventh member. Finlandia jumped up and down with its hand raised to get the spot. The Lions became a member in 2019.
Admission came with a price.
Because of Hancock’s location and lack of an available field (most of the spring), Finlandia doesn’t have home games.
Finlandia has played 28 road games this season.
The Lions are 0-28. That puts their record at 4-70 in the three seasons (last year was limited to 10 games). They are 1-43 in official WIAC play.
Early this morning, the Lions boarded buses in Hancock. After six hours of driving through the Upper Peninsula and Wisconsin, they will arrive in Whitewater to take on the Warhawks, who are ranked No. 8 in Division III.
This week, every other WIAC team besides Whitewater and Finlandia played a doubleheader Tuesday.
They then switch sites and will play doubleheaders today and Saturday.
Finlandia, because of its location, will play all three doubleheaders in the next three days in Whitewater.
“The travel is tough,” said Brandt, who grew up in Lake Holcombe, Wis., and played baseball at Finlandia.
“We understand that. It’s something that we’ve always been up against.”
Brandt spits in the face of all the challenges. He recruits nationwide, finding pockets of players that have escaped other recruiters.
His players have the same mentality. All 40 of them.
About 8% of the enrollment at Finlandia is on the baseball roster. If you go to school at Finlandia, you are likely out for some sport.
The school had an initiative a few years ago. It was “Enrollment growth through athletics.” It has met that.
Players from 19 states are on the Finlandia roster, which follows the school enrollment that features students from 38 states and nine countries. Five players are from Michigan, which can be expected.
Five others are from Florida. Five others are from Texas. Four are from California. That is unexpected.
Brandt just grinds it out on the recruiting trail.
“I have a great deal of respect for their coach,” UW-Whitewater coach John Vodenlich said of Brandt on Wednesday.
“They have a number of disadvantages starting with their location,” Vodenlich said. “Think about being on the road all the time.”
Brandt and his team—which includes eight freshmen starters—will be at Prucha Field at James M. Miller Stadium at 1 p.m. today.
When they depart Whitewater late Sunday afternoon, the Lions most likely will have another six loses on their record.
Brandt expects the experience will pay off at some point.
“What my program evolves around is we’re going to treat everything as an educational experience,” Brandt said. “Every environment is a learning environment.
“Our guys understand that they’re playing against the best in the country when it comes to Division III baseball. They understand they’re going to take their lumps.
“Hopefully by the time they’re juniors, we’ll have a pitching staff that is credible. We’re going to have a scary offense in a couple of years.”
Whether Finlandia is still in the WIAC in a couple of years remains to be seen. Neither Brandt or Vodenlich have heard any rumblings that they are on the way out, but both River Falls and Eau Claire have reinstated their baseball programs. That makes the WIAC eligible for a NCAA Division III automatic bid even if Finlandia is no longer a member.
Brandt makes it clear he is committed to the conference.
“I want to (remain),” Brandt said. “I know we’re the odd man out being non-Wisconsin and being the only private institution in the conference.
“But I haven’t heard anything,” he continued. “I know the 2022 schedule is out, and we’re on it. I want to be in it. I want to play against the best in the country.”
Good for him. Sales of ice to Eskimos is going well.