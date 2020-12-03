For 30-some years, I spent Saturday afternoons and evenings in the newsroom of The Gazette, putting together the Sunday sports section.
That changed June 1, when the company decided to cease publishing a paper on Saturdays and Sundays.
Great, I thought. I can now be a “normal” person, with Saturdays off. I can go to Badger football games…oh wait.
Damn.
At least I can now watch college football on TV on Saturdays. And I have. Only last Saturday was a bit extreme, even for me.
I awoke to watch Lance Leipold, the former UW-Whitewater football coach and now the University at Buffalo football coach, guide his team against the Kent State Golden Flashes at 11 a.m.
Midway through this entertaining game, I made a decision. I would watch college football the entire day.
Being single makes a decision like this possible. There were dishes to do, maybe a load or two of wash that could get done, and a few other things that were lower on the work agenda.
Laying on the couch and watching football seemed to me to be more important. There was no one in the background asking, “Got those dishes done, yet?” every two or three touchdowns.
I jotted down a few notes as my viewing marathon began.
The Kent State-Buffalo game on the CBS Sports Network turned out to be the best of the day.
It was apparent from the start that Kent State had no plans to play defense.
Buffalo has a 5-foot-8 running back named Jaret Patterson. Before the game was over, football fans across the nation were hearing his name.
Patterson rushed for EIGHT touchdowns and 409 yards in the game.
With 10 minutes left in the second quarter, he had three TDs and 206 yards rushing on 10 carries.
After each score, Patterson would run off the field and jump on a stationary bike and pedal away.
Ross Tucker, a former NFL offensive lineman who played with the Redskins, Cowboys, Bills, Patriots and Browns, was as entertaining as any announcer I heard the rest of the day.
After a violent shoving match ensued after one play, referees threw flags for unnecessary roughness.
“Was that a fracas or a ruckus?” Tucker asked after viewing the replay.
With Buffalo leading 28-17, I decided to see what was going on in the Michigan-Penn State game on ESPN.
The score was 7-7.
Yawn.
Both teams have underachieved this season, and all non-Wolverine fans are enjoying watching Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh fall on his face.
Golic or someone in the booth proclaimed that if Michigan boots Harbaugh out the door after this season, “the NFL will come calling.”
I rolled off the couch, although it is probably a true statement.
Jim Harbaugh and the Lions, maybe?
It was 12:35 p.m. when I turned back to the Buffalo-Kent State game. Patterson ran a yard for his fifth touchdown of the half and had 247 yards in 15 carries.
“This is like a video game,” Tucker said. “It’s like playing my brother in Madden.”
At 1:10, I ran across the Big Ten Network, which was showing the Wisconsin-Minnesota game. Now, I knew the Minnesota-Wisconsin game had been canned because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Gophers squad.
When Badgers QB Joel Stave dropped back into his end zone and fired a pass down the middle toward tight end Troy Fumagalli, it certified that this was a replay. Minnesota took a 14-3 lead on a long run when I went back to the Buffalo-Kent State game.
Points, yards everywhere
Tucker pointed out that the teams had gained a combined 743 yards, and that Patterson had “given the manufacturer of the bike a ton of free publicity.”
At 1:30 p.m., Patterson scored his sixth touchdown to put Buffalo on top 42-31 with 10 minutes left in the third quarter.
I was hungry. A quick shower and a run to the store. I ran into someone I knew and spent valuable viewing time in Aisle 7.
It was 3 p.m. when I got back home. I deserved a 15-yard penalty.
The Buffalo game was over. The Bulls won 70-41, and Patterson finished with eight TDs and 409 yards rushing. In the past two weeks, he has rushed for 710 yards and 12 TDs.
Those numbers remind me of what Palmyra-Eagle High graduate Justin Beaver put up while running Leipold’s offense back in 2005-2007 at UW-Whitewater.
Back on the couch, I turned on Appalachian State and Troy because I had never watched Appalachian State and Troy. Appalachian State scored to take a 28-0 lead with 14:56 left in the second quarter.
Click.
On to Michigan State and Northwestern, and what?
Michigan State was leading 17-0. I got the dust cloth out and wiped my TV screen. Yes, it was 17-0 Michigan State over a team that kicked Wisconsin the week before.
When one of the announcers said the Michigan State quarterback was “good at compartmentalizing” I clicked over to the Egg Bowl between Mississippi and Mississippi State.
Sideline heaters? In Mississippi?
Almost immediately, there was a commotion on the Mississippi State sideline when a propane heater started smoking. Players were waving towels to disperse the smoke.
“I don’t know why they even have those heaters on the sideline,” the analyst said. “It’s in the 50s.”
It was one of the most insightful comments I heard the entire day.
Back to Northwestern-Michigan State. Now the Spartans led 17-6 and got the ball with six minutes left in the half.
“If you’re Michigan State, you don’t want to be cautious, but you don’t want to be too reckless, either,” the analyst said.
Click.
Over to CBS to see what was going on in the Auburn-Alabama game. Alabama was leading 21-6, and CBS analyst Gary Danielson was waving his red Crimson Tide pom poms.
It was 5 p.m. and Northwestern was creeping back against the Spartans, trailing 17-13. The Wildcats scored another TD to take a 20-17 lead.
“That’s that,” I thought, and turned to the Purdue-Rutgers game.
At this point, the turkey sandwich must have kicked in, because the next thing I knew, the excited voices describing former UW player Aron Cruickshank’s 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for Rutgers jarred me awake.
Purdue led 30-27 but would lose 37-30.
The great Corona Extra commercial
Still semi-groggy, I forgot to click to another game when the commercial break came on. It was a blessing, because it allowed me to view the Corona Extra commercial featuring a palm tree lit with Christmas lights for the first time this season. Feliz Navidad. I love that commercial.
Now with some holiday spirit inside me, I caught the finishes of several 2:30 p.m. games. Ole Miss hung on to beat Mississippi State 31-24, when a Hail Mary pass by MSU was completed for 44 yards, but time ran out before the Bulldogs could run another play.
Back to Michigan State and Northwestern. Rocky Lombardi (is that a football name, or what?) had guided the Spartans back in the lead. Northwestern was forced to throw a bunch of laterals on the final play, and the ball ended up in the Wildcats end zone (wrong end zone, Wildcats) and the Spartans recovered to cap a 29-20 victory.
Michigan State was outscored 73-7 in two losses the previous two games, and they beat the Wildcats, who looked on their way to the Big Ten championship game after beating the Badgers.
Good for you if you can figure this stuff out.
The night menu didn’t look appetizing, and it lived up to its billing.
Georgia played South Carolina, which just fired its coach and had several players quit.
The Bulldogs run all over the Gamecocks, who appear to have as much interest tackling as I do doing the dishes. Georgia takes a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, rushing for 151 yards.
“It looks like the Bad News Bears out there,” the commentator says.
Utah, which has played one game this season, is playing Washington.
UCLA is playing Arizona. The Arizona helmets are cool. They are red and make the “A” insignia appear to be underneath the paint job. They look like cherry tootsie-roll pops.
Only the Washington-Utah game proves interesting. Washington goes 88 yards in 12 plays and scores on a 16-yard pass with 36 seconds left to beat the Utes 24-21.
The TCU and Kansas game is the only one left from the early evening games. Ben Leber, who played linebacker for the Vikings, is the commentator. A Kansas freshman back is limping at the end of the game, and the play-by-play guy asks Leber how the player would feel Sunday morning.
Leber said when he was in college, the next days weren’t bad. But once he was playing in the NFL for a few years, “you’d logroll out of bed some Monday mornings.”
With time running out, a flag was on the field, which brought out groans from the announcers.
The referee turned on his mic and said, “There was no foul on the play. The flag fell out.”
It was 10:45 p.m., and I wanted to watch the Nevada at Hawaii game that had started at 10. To my disappointment, YouTubeTV did not carry it.
After 12 hours—minus an hour or so to shop and nap—I had no more college football to watch.
So what did I do?
The dishes.