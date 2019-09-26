JANESVILLE

The Janesville Jets have stocked Corey Leivermann’s cupboard with young talent to open the North American Hockey League season.

Now they will see where that strategy will take them.

The hope is that loading up on younger players with loads of potential will create a domino effect.

“What we have is some very talented young players that are hungry for scholarships,” said Leivermann, who is in his first full season as the team’s head coach after taking over midway through last year for Gary Shuchuk. “They’ll bring scouts in the door. And we like where our game is right now, and we’re only going to keep improving piece by piece, with some guys coming back from the USHL.”

The Jets are coming off the NAHL Showcase tournament in Blaine, Minnesota, where they went 3-1 to level their record at 3-3 through six games.

With the Showcase in the rearview mirror, the regular season begins in earnest this weekend, when Janesville hosts the Fairbanks Ice Dogs for games at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Here’s a closer look at what to expect as the 60-game regular season gets rolling:

Goalies off to good start

Janesville has become a hub for some of the NAHL’s top goalies, with Division I scholarships having become the norm and the NHL draft a real possibility.

It appears this year will be no different.

Grant Riley is a 17-year-old netminder from New York who is coming off a Showcase where he allowed one goal in 34 shots over two games. He shut out Austin with 16 saves.

Those numbers earned him the NAHL’s Midwest Division player of the week Monday.

California native Cristian Wong-Ramos also had one shutout at the Showcase, making 21 saves to beat the Northeast Generals.

“Overall, our team made it very easy for them to make the saves they needed to make,” Leivermann said. “We’re young and know we’re going to have a learning curve, so we’re going to need our goalies back there, and they definitely showed well in three of the four (Showcase) games.”

Leivermann said Tuesday that Sam Metcalf, a goalie from last year, returned this week, as well, after getting a look in the United States Hockey League. Metcalf played in 11 games last year with Janesville, posting a 3.23 goals against average and .901 save percentage.

“Right now, it’s kind of give them all a fair opportunity and see who runs with it,” Leivermann said. “If my gut says a goalie (for Friday night), I’m clearly thinking Grant Riley right now just based off last game’s performance.”

Blue line a mix of old and new

Three defensemen—Philip Bjorkman, Nick Gonrowski and Andrew Hicks—return to the Jets from last year’s team.

Bjorkman is already at plus-6 in the plus-minus stat that helps measure how often a player is on the ice when his team scores or when it is scored upon. Now in his third season in Janesville, he has three goals and 23 assists in 106 career games.

Leivermann said Gonrowski had a solid Showcase. He’s already doubled his goal total from last year, scoring two in his first five games.

“He’s playing top minutes right now and got a lot of buzz at the Showcase as a 1999 (birth year) defenseman,” Leivermann said. “He’s one of the most talented skaters we have in our D corps.

“We need him to be a leader.”

Casey Roepke, from Erin, joins the Jets as 2002-born defenseman. He has already verbally committed to play for Wisconsin and has two assists in his first four games.

“He’s learning how to defend, but his pure hockey IQ is very good,” Leivermann said. “He’s a very good puck-moving defenseman, good skater … runs our power play. A very skilled young kid.”

Two new Sweden natives join Bjorkman on the blue line. Oskar Skymming has played in all six games thus far, while Ivar Sjolund has played in five.

“(General manager Joe Dibble) brought them over from college hockey Sweden, and both are very opposite players,” Dibble said. “Oskar is more on the Roepke scale of very skilled, talented with the puck, power play player. Ivar is talented, has a very heavy shot, is physical.”

Another defenseman, Grant Hindman, gave the Jets their first Division I college commit of the season this week when he committed to Lake Superior State. The Oakland, Michigan, native has one assist in his first four games.

And Blake Dangos was a Jets draft pick from the NA3HL league, and he has played in four games.

Forwards bruised to open season

Eleven players have scored at least one goal already for the Jets this season, and they may need to keep spreading it around given the fact that the team has incurred more than a handful of injuries already.

Jackson Sabo, who leads the team with three goals and five points, and Parker Lindauer, who has two goals and two assists, are both currently injured. Sabo has a finger injury, while Lindauer broke his collar bone and will be out in upwards of two months.

“We’re going to lean a lot on Nick Nardella,” Leivermann said of the Michigan Tech commit who has two goals and two assists in six games so far. “That’s just a given right now.”

Luke Wheeler has four assists through six games, and Nick Brown has scored twice.

Leivermann also pointed to Justin Englekes, who had 10 goals and 12 assists in 40 games with the Jets last season, as a player primed to take a step forward in his third year in the NAHL.

“He hasn’t got a goal yet this year but is doing all the right things to produce,” Leivermann said.

Carter Hottmann, a Madison native, had 12 points in 48 games for the Jets last year.

Jake Dunlap, a UMass commit, joined the Jets this week.

Jan Lasak, a young forward with one assist in two games, is a native from Slovakia who is already on the NHL radar, Leivermann said.

And Leivermann said the team will also be adding Charlie Schoen, an Arizona State comit who got his feet wet with nine USHL games last year in Lincoln.

“All three (Dunlap, Lasak and Schoen) have proven to score a lot of big-time goals at the midget and high school levels,” Leivermann said. “And we expect that to translate over.”