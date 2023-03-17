Janesville Youth Hockey’s squirt team secured a championship in a 5-3 victory over River Falls in McFarland on March 5.
With the youth team’s championship, the success of the Janesville Bluebirds this past season and the push to build the Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center, hockey seems to be on the rise in and around Janesville.
“I think hockey is growing in the Janesville area, which is awesome to see,” Janesville Youth Hockey coach Lindsay Valasek said. “More and more younger kids and girls are coming out for the sport. So it’s definitely a growing sport in the state of Wisconsin, but definitely in Janesville.”
For Valasek and others associated with the youth organization, their work is all about teaching the game.
“It was definitely a a year of learning and they worked really hard throughout the season with some ups and downs,” Valasek said. “But I think they picked the right time to really came together.”
In the end, Janesville put together an impressive three-game stretch in the Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association state championship tournament.
“We were kind of the underdogs this year going into the state tournament, and they just battled so hard and put their heart into every game there at the end,” Valasek said. “They wanted it so bad. We just kind of helped to make them believe that they could win any of the games. They just needed to show up and give it their all. Watching them do that was pretty cool.”
