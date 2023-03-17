Janesville Youth Hockey’s squirt team secured a championship in a 5-3 victory over River Falls in McFarland on March 5.

With the youth team’s championship, the success of the Janesville Bluebirds this past season and the push to build the Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center, hockey seems to be on the rise in and around Janesville.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you