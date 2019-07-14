Janesville’s 12U and 10U Babe Ruth baseball teams each won their respective state championships Sunday.

12U

The 12Us topped Eau Claire in the state championship game 11-6 in Dodgeville to clinch a berth at the Ohio Valley Regional in Crown Point, Indiana, beginning Thursday.

Team members include: Finn Dillon, Peyton Davis, Anthony Grecco, George Greene, Ryan Lemm, Drayton Lou, Eddie Mclevige, Charlie Nickols, Paul Platts, Ben Schaffner, Keegan Skrzypchak, and Olin Zellmer. The coaches are Curt Nickols, Eric Skrzypchak and Todd Grecco.

10U

Janesville’s 10Us edged DC Everest 8-7 in the title game, boosted by the play of Carson Biddick, Carter Vande Berg and Asher Schoonover, who were named the co-players of the game.

Biddick struck out six in 4 2/3 innings, Vande Berg was 3-for-4 and Schoonover was 2-for-4.

The 10Us will play at the Ohio Valley Regional in Newburgh, Indiana, starting Thursday.

13U

Janesville’s 13U team defeated Reedsburg 7-1 in its first double-elimination game at the Babe Ruth State Tournament in Eau Claire.

Denver Hughes struck out eight over seven innings and was 2-for-3, while Tyler Horkan led the tournament’s top seed with three singles.

Janesville continues elimination play today.