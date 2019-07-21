The unbeaten run for Janesville’s 9U Cal Ripken baseball team came to an end Sunday in the Ohio Valley Regional championship game at Mt. Sterling, Kentucky.

Janesville defeated Campbellsville, Kentucky 9-1 to reach the championship, where it lost, 9-0, to Jefferson Town, Kentucky.

"Anytime you can get to the OVR championship game you have to be happy," Janesville coach Chris Davis wrote in an email. "We gave it a good run today but came up a little short. I am proud of the way the boys battled all weekend and represented Janesville."

The locals finished the tournament with a 4-1 record.

Malachi Schoonover was 2-for-3 for Janesville in the title game. He also threw two innings, giving up three hits and three runs. Jefferson Town broke the game open by scoring six runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Hawk Nickols and Schoonover each had two hits in the semifinal victory. Joseph Trumpy struck out three in five innings, while Eli Demrow doubled.

10U

Janesville's 10U team defeated Howard Township, Michigan, 9-0 in its first bracket play game before being eliminated from the Ohio Valley Regional tournament in Newburgh, Indiana, following a close loss to Vincennes, Indiana.

Vincennes, which bested Janesville 12-0 on Saturday, edged the locals 7-6 on Sunday. Vincennes scored four runs in the third to take a 6-3 lead and led by as many as four runs. Janesville scored twice in the fifth and once in the sixth but couldn't find the tying run.

"We had a couple great opportunities to put up some runs, but couldn't get that clutch hit," Janesville coach Matt Barr wrote in an email. "We play a little better defense and a controversial call at first (goes our way) and it is a whole different story."

Gentry Madsen went 4-for-4 and Asher Schoonover and Ryan de Lorimier each had two hits in the loss. Carson Biddick hit a triple.

Biddick, Brady Ausen and Henry Simmons combined to shut out Howard Township in Janesville's first game Sunday. Schoonover, Jack Spielmann, Keegan Leeder and de Lorimier each had two hits.

11U

Janesville's 11U team closed pool play at the OVR tournament in Lake Cumberland, Kentucky, with a 4-3 loss to Mattoon, Illinois.

The locals were eliminated after finishing 0-3.

Mattoon led 2-1 after the first inning but Janesville rallied for a 3-2 lead through three innings. Mattoon scored once in the fourth and once in the fifth to pull out the win and finish 2-1 in pool play.

"We came up short in another close game," Janesville coach Brian Martin said in an email. "We faced each team's best pitcher in our three games. Our team battled but came up short."

Charlie Fitzke was 1-for-3 with an RBI for Janesville, while Mason Arrowood also had a hit in the loss.