Janesville’s 9U Blue team won the Cal Ripken Baseball Wisconsin state championship Sunday.

The team piled up a dozen runs in the first three innings on the way to a 12-0 victory over Janesville Red in a game shortened to four innings due to the mercy rule. The tournament took place in Wausau.

Hank Nickols went 4-for-4 for the blue team in the title game, while Joseph Trumpy and Eli Davis combined on a four-hitter.

The team, which improved to 23-6-1, advanced to the Ohio Valley Regional in Mount Sterling, Kentucky, beginning Wednesday and running through Saturday.

Players include: Coltom Smalley, Eli Demrow, Malachi Schoonover, Nickols, Carter Salas, Trumpy, Brody Knuth, Aidan Stuck, Davis, Ollie Millard, Trae Forrett, Trenton Jacobson and Sam Monroe. Coaches are Chris Davis, Dave Davis, Matt Millard and Phil Trumpy.

The blue squad beat DC Everest 18-8 in five innings in its tournament opener and then beat Janesville Red 15-5 in four innings in its second game.

JANESVILLE BLUE 12, JANESVILLE RED 0 (4)Blue 336 0—12 12 1

Red 000 0—0 4 2

Leading hitters—Hank Nickols (B) 4x4, Joseph Trumpy (B) 2x2, Sam Monroe (B) 2x3. 3B—Eli Demrow (B).

K—Trumpy 3, Eli Davis (B) 4. BB—Trumpy 1.

13U team reaches title game—Janesville’s 13U Babe Ruth tournament team beat Eau Claire on Monday and will need to beat the same team today to win a state title.

Janesville won 11-1 against the host team, and the two squads tangle again at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Eau Claire would need to win the morning game and then again later in the day to capture the title.

Josh Knuth tossed a complete-game five-hitter for Janesville.

Aidan Schenk and Broden Jackson each had two hits, including a double, for Janesville.