Janesville’s 9U Cal Ripken Baseball team finished undefeated in pool play at its Ohio Valley Regional tournament in Mount Sterling, Kentucky.

On the opening day Friday, Janesville beat Campbellsville, Kentucky, 5-3 and South Bend, Indiana, 6-0. On Saturday, the team beat Mount Sterling 17-2.

Janesville advanced to bracket play today, where it is the No. 2 seed and will play the winner of Campbellsville and Larue, Kentucky, at noon.

In the victory over Campbellsville on Friday, Aidan Stuck finished with a pair of hits and a pair of RBI, Colton Smalley had a double and Joseph Trumpy and Smalley combined to strike out six hitters in six innings.

In beating Mt. Sterling on Saturday, Stuck again had two hits, including a double, and Smalley added another double. Eli Demrow tossed all three innings, striking out seven batters.

10U

Janesville’s 10U team also advanced into bracket play, going 2-1 over the first two days at the Ohio Valley Regional in Newburgh, Indiana.

The locals lost to Vincennes, Indiana, 12-0 but beat Green County, Kentucky, 2-1 and Olentangy, Ohio, 10-0 to advance. Janesville will play Howard Township to open bracket play this morning, and with a win would get another chance to play Vincennes.

In the loss to Vincennes, Carter Vande Berg was Janesville’s player of the game. Brady Ausen earned those honors in the victory over Green County.

Ausen struck out three in two innings, and Janesville’s pitchers held Green County to just two hits. Gentry Madsen was 2-for-3 in the game, while Jack Spielmann and Carson Biddick each had a double.

In Saturday’s victory over Olentangy, Chase Barr and Madsen combined to pitch a four-inning one-hitter, with Madsen also going 3-for-3 at the plate to be named player of the game.

Sawyer Dominy, Asher Schoonover and Henry Simmons each had two hits, including a triple for Simmons.

“We played a near-perfect game,” coach Matt Barr said. “We got great pitching. This may have been the best game we have played.”

11U

Janesville’s 11U team lost a pair of close games Friday at the OVR tournament in Lake Cumberland, Kentucky.

The locals fell to Crown Point, Indiana, 4-2 and then to the host team 5-4.

“We had some chances to score in game one but could not cash in,” coach Brian Martin said. “We led for pretty much all of game two but gave up four runs in the top of the sixth. We fought back and had runners on second and third, but the game ended on a strikeout.”

Saturday’s third pool play game, against Matoon, Illinois, was rained out and will be played today.

12U

Janesville’s 12U team went 0-3 at its OVR tournament at Crown Point.

Janesville lost 16-11 to the host team Friday. On Saturday, the locals fell 7-6 to Hyde Park, Illinois, and 13-4 to Campbellsville.