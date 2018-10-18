JANESVILLE
For most of the Janesville Jets, the first trip to Alaska can be a bit daunting.
Long flights. Jet lag. Nearly two straight weeks of staying in hotel rooms. Those kinds of things.
For the most part, Cole Brady didn't seem fazed by the oddities. And if he was, the Jets coaching staff said, he wouldn't mention it anyway.
Brady, the Jets first-year, 17-year-old goalie, was thrust into full-time action when veteran and alternate captain Garrett Nieto went down with an injury late in the first of four games on the trip. The youngster responded well, particularly in last weekend's series at Kenai River, when he held the Brown Bears to just two goals over two games.
Brady earned the North American Hockey League's Midwest Division player of the week honor for his efforts.
"It was a grind; it wasn't easy," Brady said. "The boys played hard, and we just wanted to get out of there with as many points as we could.
"It was tiring, but it was fun."
Brady relieved Nieto for the final nine-plus minutes of the trip-opening victory at Fairbanks. He allowed five goals in the series finale on Oct. 6. It was a rough outing for the Jets overall, head coach Gary Shuchuk said. And it was perhaps a blip for Brady, who has allowed just seven goals in the six-plus other games he's played this year.
In 125 minutes against Kenai, Brady allowed just the two goals. The Jets won 2-1 last Friday and 2-1 in a shootout one night later.
He saved 75 of the 77 shots he saw in the series.
"He's playing with confidence," Shuchuk said. "He's just so poised back there. It's kind of relaxing for our defensemen and forwards."
Brady, a Toronto native and USHL draft pick by the Fargo Force, said he's feeling comfortable early in his first NAHL season after playing last year in the Ontario Junior Hockey League in Canada.
Shuchuk said the young netminder has responded well to some early lessons with Jets goalie coach Larry Clemens.
"It's been good so far," Brady said. "I feel really comfortable right now."
That's likely not a shock to scouts who have seen Brady work his way up to this point. Standing 6-foot-5, Brady stood out early in his hockey career. He's already committed to play Division I college hockey for Arizona State.
"They were one of my first offers," Brady said. "They're up and coming and doing well, and they offered me the opportunity so I took it."
"They committed to him without even seeing him," Shuchuk said. "They talked to a bunch of people in Ontario who told them he was good and took a chance on him.
"It was kind of the same with us. I got a call saying, 'This kid wants a come, do you need a goalie?' ... I talked to a bunch of people. ... Good kid, doesn't say boo. Does what he has to do and has no issues."
About the only question was how the Jets would employ two Division I-committed goalies. Nieto is committed to Union College.
But the NAHL season is a grind, and whether there are injuries or not, there's playing time to go around.
Brady's early success--he ranks fifth in the league in goals against average and sixth in save percentage--will allow Nieto to get fully healed. The Jets won't rush him back unnecessarily, so expect to see Brady in net when Janesville hosts Springfield in a two-game series Friday and Saturday night at the Janesville Ice Arena.
"So far, it's worked out pretty well," Shuchuk said of his goalie situation.
Pink in the Rink weekend
This weekend marks the ninth annual Pink in the Rink weekend for the Jets.
The team partners with Mercyhealth and wears specialty pink jerseys that are auctioned off live to fans, with proceeds going to Mercyhealth Cancer Center.
Breast cancer survivors and their families receive free admission.
Last year's Pink in the Rink weekend raised more than $3,700.
Fans who cannot attend but are interested in bidding can contact Jenny Krueger at jenny@capitolconsultants.com.
