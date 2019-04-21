Great teams often have a player that keeps it all held together.

A glue guy.

They are athletes so wholly committed to their teammates and pushing them all toward victory that all their other motivations fade away. Teammates lean on them, and they all rise together.

Glue guys are not often stars. They don’t make splashy headlines or post gaudy stats.

John Furrer is a bit of an exception.

Sure, he built his athletic career on being the glue for some of Janesville Craig’s most successful sports teams. But he was also more than capable of producing a highlight or making a key play to lift the Cougars to victory.

He did whatever his teammates or coaches asked of him.

“At the end of the day, did Janesville Craig have more points, more runs than the other team?” Furrer said.

“It was always about the team.”

That selflessness served Furrer well during a distinguished athletic career, one that will see him added to the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame in a few weeks.

The 1978 Craig graduate will be inducted May 11, joining Susan McKeown, Bennie Guerra, Patrick Campbell and Andy Meehan in the class of 2019. The ceremony will be held at the Janesville Country Club.

It’s a good bet Furrer’s induction speech won’t include many references to individual accomplishments.

“He probably should’ve been nominated years ago. He is so deserving,” said 2009 hall of fame inductee Bob Suter, who coached Furrer in football and baseball at Craig. “He always gave it everything he had. You couldn’t find a better teammate or individual than John.”

Furrer collected six varsity letters for Craig—two each in baseball, basketball and football.

He was a three-time conference champion—1977 and 1978 in baseball and in ‘78 in basketball—and helped lead Craig to the state basketball tournament in ‘77 and the state baseball tournament in ‘78.

But none of it might have been possible if not for a chance encounter when Furrer first moved to Janesville as an eighth-grader. One of the first friends Furrer made was Al Krause. Krause happened to know Dick Kingsley, a 2008 Janesville Sports Hall of Fame inductee who coached Babe Ruth League baseball.

During the preseason player draft, Kingsley selected Furrer for his team. None of the other coaches knew who Furrer was.

“You wanted to be on the Padres. That was the team Kingsley coached,” Furrer said. “He was such a great teacher of fundamentals and putting the team first.

“That’s really where it all started.”

Furrer was a part of Babe Ruth state-championship winning teams in 1975 and 1976.

He began making an impact for Craig’s sports teams as a junior. He was a two-year starter at cornerback for Suter’s football teams.

In 1977, Craig’s basketball team made its second state tournament appearance in three seasons. Furrer was a proud member of coach Stan DuFrane’s “Mosquito Squad,” a unit of players tasked with playing like, well, mosquitoes.

They would fly around the court, playing with energy and annoying opponents while the team’s starters got a breather.

“Talk about team unity,” Furrer said. “You had 10 or 11 guys who knew they would be playing.”

The next season, Craig was ranked No. 1 in the state after rolling to an unbeaten league title. But the Cougars’ perfect campaign was derailed by a stunning 69-67 playoff loss to Beloit Memorial. Furrer was one of two players to miss a potential game-tying basket in the final seconds, a painful memory he says replays in his mind every March.

“I remember going back downstairs. I was crying like a baby,” Furrer said “I was crying not so much because we lost, but because I let my team down.

“I’ve really taken that in my life going forward. I’m not afraid to fail. I love a challenge. Sometimes I’m successful, sometimes I’m not. But I learn from it.”

Furrer started at third base, first base, left field and right field over the course of his junior and senior baseball seasons, receiving an all-conference second-team award as a senior. Craig won back-to-back conference titles and advanced to the state tournament in ‘78. The Cougars defeated Wausau West 2-1 before losing to Eau Claire Memorial, 6-4, in a semifinal.

“He was at the head of his class,” Suter said of Furrer. “He was a gifted athlete, as well as having an outstanding work ethic.”

Furrer spent two summers playing for Janesville’s American Legion baseball team, joining forces with players from Parker who he had trained hard to defeat.

“I loved competing against them, but I loved, even more, playing with them,” Furrer said. “Legion baseball gave us that chance.

“We represented not just Janesville but the state of Wisconsin.”

Furrer went on to play baseball and football at UW-Eau Claire, earning six more varsity letters. He hit .318 in 116 college baseball games and broke the Blugolds’ single-season home run record in back-to-back seasons, connecting for eight bombs in 1982 and 10 a year later. He was inducted into Eau Claire’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011.

But Furrer didn’t leave athletics behind after graduating from Eau Claire with a business degree. He worked for the Chicago White Sox from 1985-1994, a position that offered him and his father, Ernie, the chance to umpire an old-timers baseball game between the White Sox and Baltimore Orioles and a celebrity softball game featuring Michael Jordan, MC Hammer, Bo Jackson and others.

Furrer also became one of Wisconsin’s most respected basketball officials. He’s worked seven times at the WIAA girls state basketball tournament and has worked twice at the boys state tournament.

A highlight came in 2002, when he and his father officiated the Division 1 state championship between Hudson and Waukesha South.

It’s believed to be the first instance of a father and son duo working a state title game.

“My dad and I have had the opportunity to share some really unique experiences,” Furrer said. “I believe certainly that his DNA is in me.”

Soon, they’ll share more than DNA. Ernie was elected to the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.

“The three most influential adults were certainly my father, Dick Kingsley and Coach Suter,” Furrer said. “They taught me the fundamentals: It’s all about the team, to work hard and to believe in yourself. It’s because of those three I had the success that I had.

“I knew I wasn’t going to be the tallest kid on the basketball court or the biggest kid on the football kid or have the best arm on the baseball field, but I could always control my heart and my effort.”

Furrer lives in Menomonee Falls with his wife, Cheri. The couple has two children: Ryan, 27, and Michael, 25.

In 2009, Furrer was honored with the Menomonee Falls Friend of Education Award for his volunteer work in the village. Three years later, he was presented a similar award by the state of Wisconsin. And he recently began his fifth season as a volunteer coach for the high school’s baseball team.

Whether in sports or in life, Furrer has always been about the team.

“All I ever wanted when I competed was for my teammates to know they could count on me,” he said. “That I was going to be there.”

Over and over and over, Furrer was.