LAKE GENEVA

Daniel Woltman joined some elite company Wednesday at Geneva National Club & Resort.

The 32-year-old pro now living in Sun Prairie won his second straight Wisconsin State Open title and became the first golfer since Steve Stricker in 1990 and ’91 to win back-to-back titles.

Woltman led wire-to-wire after an opening-round 65. He added twin rounds of 67 in the middle before closing with a white-knuckle round of 71 in the finale. Woltman had to hold on tight down the stretch because he was fighting his swing in the final round. He had several of what he called “low pulls,” on his final 18.

“Thankfully, I built myself a cushion after the first three rounds, Woltman said in a press release. “I knew par was good, and obviously I wanted to make a few birdies here and there, but I just wanted to play smart.”

It didn’t take long for Woltman to establish some new goals after winning his fourth overall Wisconsin State Open title. Woltman was informed at the awards ceremony that he’s now one of four four-time winners of the championship, and that there are also four five-time winners.

“Now, I want to get to six,” he said. “You know, to win golf tournaments, it’s very hard. So you gotta have breaks that go your way.”

Woltman’s closest pursuer over the final 36 holes was Patrick Stolpe, a pro who lives in Arizona where he works as a caddie. Stolpe is a native of Oostburg.

Stolpe, 38, got to within one stroke on the back nine Wednesday but could get no closer. He eventually shot 68 to finish at 273, three strokes behind Woltman.

“I started off pretty well in the final round today,” Stolpe said. “The thing that killed me was I made a bogey on No. 8. I three-putted for bogey and that was sort of a momentum stopper. I was giving it everything I had out there.”

Two-time State Open Champion Jim Schuman finished in third place at 8 under.

Lake Geneva’s Austin Gaugert finished tied for 19th at 2 over. Owen Butler, a Milton native who won the Ray Fischer tournament earlier this summer in Janesville, tied for 26th along with two-time Fischer winner Jack Schultz.