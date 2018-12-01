The Minnesota Wilderness returned the favor Saturday night.
Minnesota routed the Janesville Jets 8-2 in an NAHL game at the Janesville Ice Arena, one day after the Wilderness gave up seven goals in a loss.
Seven different players scored for the Wilderness (13-10-1-0), who sit in fifth place in the Central Division. Janesville fell to 14-9-2-1, leaving it in a second-place tie with the Fairbanks Ice Digs in the Midwest Division.
Nick Portz scored seven seconds into the game, but the Wilderness did most of their damage during a four-goal second period.
Sean Driscoll scored at 8:02 in the second period as the Jets cut Minnesota’s lead to 3-1. Isaac Kobienia answered 32 seconds later and Dylan Johnson added a pair of goals as the Wilderness pulled away.
The Jets continue their homestand Friday against the Ice Dogs.
MINNESOTA 8, JANESVILLE 2
Minnesota 2 4 2—8
Janesville 0 1 1—2
First period
M—Nick Portz (Nate Horn, Aaron Myers), 0:07. M—Ashton Altmann (Isaac Kobienia), 14:03.
Second period
M—Austin Grzenia (Jack Johnson), 5:32. J—Sean Driscoll (Erik Palmqvist), 8:02. M—Kobienia (Dylan Johnson), 8:40. M—Dylan Johnson, 13:41. M—Dylan Johnson (Oula Kuure), 17:27.
Third period
M—Jack Johnson, 1:39. M—Nathan Poolman, 4:25. J—Justin Engelkes (Matt Hanewall), 16:38.
Saves—Cole Brady (J) 24, Ryan Fanti (M) 17.
