The Minnesota Wilderness returned the favor Saturday night.

Minnesota routed the Janesville Jets 8-2 in an NAHL game at the Janesville Ice Arena, one day after the Wilderness gave up seven goals in a loss.

Seven different players scored for the Wilderness (13-10-1-0), who sit in fifth place in the Central Division. Janesville fell to 14-9-2-1, leaving it in a second-place tie with the Fairbanks Ice Digs in the Midwest Division.

Nick Portz scored seven seconds into the game, but the Wilderness did most of their damage during a four-goal second period.

Sean Driscoll scored at 8:02 in the second period as the Jets cut Minnesota’s lead to 3-1. Isaac Kobienia answered 32 seconds later and Dylan Johnson added a pair of goals as the Wilderness pulled away.

The Jets continue their homestand Friday against the Ice Dogs.

MINNESOTA 8, JANESVILLE 2

Minnesota 2 4 2—8

Janesville 0 1 1—2

First period

M—Nick Portz (Nate Horn, Aaron Myers), 0:07. M—Ashton Altmann (Isaac Kobienia), 14:03.

Second period

M—Austin Grzenia (Jack Johnson), 5:32. J—Sean Driscoll (Erik Palmqvist), 8:02. M—Kobienia (Dylan Johnson), 8:40. M—Dylan Johnson, 13:41. M—Dylan Johnson (Oula Kuure), 17:27.

Third period

M—Jack Johnson, 1:39. M—Nathan Poolman, 4:25. J—Justin Engelkes (Matt Hanewall), 16:38.

Saves—Cole Brady (J) 24, Ryan Fanti (M) 17.

