01STOCK_JETSLOGO

Janesville Jets logo

The Minnesota Wilderness bounced back from a shutout loss for a 3-2 NAHL win over the Janesville Jets on Saturday in Cloquet, Minnesota.

Janesville (9-6-1-0) won the series opener 2-0 Friday behind Cole Brady’s 37-save performance but couldn’t complete the sweep. C.J. Regula and Nick Portz scored in the second period for the Wilderness (6-7-1-0).

Minnesota’s Peter Grytdahl and Janesville’s Stanislav Dosek traded goals in the thrid period. The Jets took the lead in the second period on Matt Hanewall’s goal at 1:24 before the Wilderness rallied.

The Jets open a two-game series against the Chippewa Steel on Friday in Chippewa Falls.

MINNESOTA 3, JANESVILLE 2

Janesville 0 1 1—2

Minnesota 0 2 1—3

Second period

J—Matt Hanewall (Nicholas Nardella, Jordan Halverson), 1:24. M—C.J. Regular (Luke Dow, Tyler Watkins), 16:57. M—Nick Portz (Regular, Peter Grytdahl), 18:52.

Third period

M—Grytdahl (Watkins, Oula Kuure), 3:40. J—Stanislav Dosek (Hanewall, Erik Bargholtz), 12:11.

Saves—Cole Brady (J) 31, Ryan Fanti (M) 18.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse