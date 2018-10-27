The Minnesota Wilderness bounced back from a shutout loss for a 3-2 NAHL win over the Janesville Jets on Saturday in Cloquet, Minnesota.
Janesville (9-6-1-0) won the series opener 2-0 Friday behind Cole Brady’s 37-save performance but couldn’t complete the sweep. C.J. Regula and Nick Portz scored in the second period for the Wilderness (6-7-1-0).
Minnesota’s Peter Grytdahl and Janesville’s Stanislav Dosek traded goals in the thrid period. The Jets took the lead in the second period on Matt Hanewall’s goal at 1:24 before the Wilderness rallied.
The Jets open a two-game series against the Chippewa Steel on Friday in Chippewa Falls.
MINNESOTA 3, JANESVILLE 2
Janesville 0 1 1—2
Minnesota 0 2 1—3
Second period
J—Matt Hanewall (Nicholas Nardella, Jordan Halverson), 1:24. M—C.J. Regular (Luke Dow, Tyler Watkins), 16:57. M—Nick Portz (Regular, Peter Grytdahl), 18:52.
Third period
M—Grytdahl (Watkins, Oula Kuure), 3:40. J—Stanislav Dosek (Hanewall, Erik Bargholtz), 12:11.
Saves—Cole Brady (J) 31, Ryan Fanti (M) 18.
