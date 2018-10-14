01STOCK_JETSLOGO

Jack Vincent was the only player to score during a shootout, and the Janesville Jets defeated the Kenai River Brown Bears 2-1 Saturday night for a two-game sweep of the Midwest Division leaders.

Cole Brady set a career high with 41 saves and denied three Kenai River attempts in the shootout, helping the Jets (7-5-0-0) pull within a point of the Brown Bears (7-4-0-1) for first place. 

Brady saved 75 of 77 shots he faced during the two-game series with Kenai River. 

Janesville's Stanislav Dosek and Kenai River's Zach Krajnik traded goals late in the second period for the only scores in regulation. 

With their four-game trip through Alaska complete, the Jets will return home for a two-game set with the Springfield Jr. Blues on Friday and Saturday. 

JANESVILLE 2, KENAI RIVER 1, SO

Janesville;0;0;1;0--2

Kenai River;0;0;1;0--1

Janesville wins 1-0 in shootout

Third period

J--Stanislav Dosek (TJ Sagissor, Erik Palmqvist), 17:28. KR--Zach Krajnik (Filip Karlsson, Michael Spethmann), 18:08. 

Saves--Cole Brady (41) 41, Gavin Enright (KR) 23. 

