Jack Vincent was the only player to score during a shootout, and the Janesville Jets defeated the Kenai River Brown Bears 2-1 Saturday night for a two-game sweep of the Midwest Division leaders.
Cole Brady set a career high with 41 saves and denied three Kenai River attempts in the shootout, helping the Jets (7-5-0-0) pull within a point of the Brown Bears (7-4-0-1) for first place.
Brady saved 75 of 77 shots he faced during the two-game series with Kenai River.
Janesville's Stanislav Dosek and Kenai River's Zach Krajnik traded goals late in the second period for the only scores in regulation.
With their four-game trip through Alaska complete, the Jets will return home for a two-game set with the Springfield Jr. Blues on Friday and Saturday.
JANESVILLE 2, KENAI RIVER 1, SO
Janesville;0;0;1;0--2
Kenai River;0;0;1;0--1
Janesville wins 1-0 in shootout
Third period
J--Stanislav Dosek (TJ Sagissor, Erik Palmqvist), 17:28. KR--Zach Krajnik (Filip Karlsson, Michael Spethmann), 18:08.
Saves--Cole Brady (41) 41, Gavin Enright (KR) 23.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse