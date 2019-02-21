Amidst a season of change, the Janesville Jets’ veteran players are doing everything they can to provide the locker room leadership necessary for the playoff push.

Along with the Jets changing head coaches midway through this North American Hockey League season, the team traded its captain, Brenden MacLaren, to the Fairbanks Ice Dogs two weeks ago.

MacLaren and the Ice Dogs return to Janesville for a two-game series at the ice arena Friday and Saturday night.

The Jets have not officially named a replacement captain, but veterans Jack Vincent, Sean Driscoll and Matt Hanewall are splitting the duties with one quarter of the season remaining.

“We don’t have one single captain, but we all just kind of get it done together,” said Vincent, a Madison native who leads the Jets with 27 points in 44 games.

“Obviously when you lose your captain midway through the season, other guys have to kind of step up and assume that role.

“There’s a few games left until playoffs, and we’re just trying to turn that corner and get ourselves playing the right way and trending upwards for a push toward the end.”

Jets head coach Corey Leivermann praised the leadership group for stepping up as the Jets have implemented the new staff’s systems.

Vincent is in his second season with the Jets and has played in 79 games with the franchise. Hanewall is in his third season in the league and second with the Jets—scoring 49 points in 110 games, including the playoffs, with Janesville. Driscoll, a defenseman, has played in 100.

“Guys have kind of stepped up as new leaders,” Leivermann said. “Those three have been awesome. Not only their point production, but Jack Vincent ... has truly bought in to what we’re trying to develop him as. Now you just hope somebody (a Division I college program) takes a chance on him, because he’s changed from start to finish.”

Leivermann said the team’s decision to trade MacLaren was not an easy one, particularly since he landed with a division rival. MacLaren played in 125 games for the Jets, including the postseason, and scored 28 goals and added 29 assists.

He has one goal in his first four games with Fairbanks.

“At the end of the day, we’re hoping he’s successful at the next level,” Leivermann said. “It was not an easy decision on our behalf. It was truly for his hockey career, and in two years I hope he understands why we did it.”

Vincent said he’ll enjoy reuniting with MacLaren this weekend, but his focus will remain on helping the Jets contend in the wide-open NAHL Midwest—where the top four teams are separated by just eight points.

“I’ve been on a team for three years with him, and we’re really good friends. So I’m excited to see him and I’m sure he’s excited to get back to this building,” Vincent said. “But for us, it’s just business. Another big weekend and another four points up for grabs that we need.”