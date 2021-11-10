If Aaron Rodgers was looking to find a way back into the good graces of Packer fans after all the drama of the offseason, this isn’t it.
Last week’s bombshell news that the apparently unvaccinated Packers quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 is still reverberating through both the team and the NFL.
What makes the situation even worse is the perception that Rodgers has been, to put it charitably, less than honest about his vaccination status: In training camp, he was asked if he had been vaccinated against COVID-19, and his answer was that he had been “immunized.”
Looking back at that statement now, Rodgers was either being cute or he was lying. Neither explanation looks very good in hindsight.
As a result of last Wednesday’s positive result Rodgers was out for at least last week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. So the door was opened for Jordan Love to lace ‘em up and play in a real game with real consequences.
Love, as most of us recall, didn’t exactly set the world on fire during his two-game audition in the preseason. In two games, he completed 24 of 36 passes for 273 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
It wasn’t the most ideal situation, to be sure. But any well-coached football team operates with a “next man up” mentality.
Love was the next man up, and his number was called. I, for one, was looking forward to seeing how he responded.
Rodgers being out flipped the betting line for the game, with the Packers ending up as seven-point underdogs.
Despite the Packers not being favored, the pressure was on Love, as Green Bay entered Sunday’s game against the Chiefs with a 7-1 record and yet another NFC North title and home field advantage in its sights.
The Chiefs, meanwhile, have been downright mediocre this season at 4-4 coming into last Sunday’s contest.
Sunday’s game, I’d say, fell into the category of “not too bad” for Love. After a particularly awful first series, Love ended up completing 19-of-34 passes for 190 yards, a TD and an interception.
Of course, there are no moral victories in the NFL—especially when you’re chasing another Super Bowl. The Kansas City game is a loss, but one that can’t be laid completely at the feet of a second-year QB thrust into the lineup on short notice.
Rodgers has had plenty of time over the past week to think about how he handled this situation, and frankly, what he’s saying isn’t all that encouraging. He seems to realize he let the fans down by misleading them, so that’s a start, I guess.
But at the end of the day, Packer fans deserve better than a quarterback who thinks the rules don’t apply to him and is loose with the facts when the chips are down.
Here’s hoping Rodgers returns from quarantine a little more humble. Both Rodgers, Allen Lazard and the Packers will be a little lighter in the wallet, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. The NFL’s just-concluded review of the Packers’ COVID-19 protocols led to $14,650 fines for Lazard and Rodgers and $300,000 for the team.
At this writing, Rodgers said he expects to play Sunday after returning to football activity Saturday, the earliest day he’s allowed back.
But whenever he returns, Rodgers owes Packer fans an explanation and an apology.
David Vantress is sports editor of The Gazette. Contact him at 755-8248, or by email at dvantress@gazettextra.com. Follow him on Twitter at @journodave1966.