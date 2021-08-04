According to a character in Mitch Albom’s novel, “The Five People You Meet in Heaven,” all endings are also beginnings—we just don’t know it at the time.
Tuesday night, along the banks of the Rock River in Beloit’s burgeoning downtown, we knew that the end of Pohlman Field was the beginning of ABC Supply Stadium.
I had numerous great memories at Pohlman Field over the years: Some of the best of these revolve around taking my kids to the ballpark to see the 2003 incarnation of the Snappers. Managed by Don Money, that team featured future big leaguers Prince Fielder, Rickie Weeks and a young kid fresh out of San Diego State by the name of Tony Gwynn Jr.
The 2003 Snappers finished 75-61 and made it all the way to the Midwest League finals. Beloit vanquished Wisconsin and Clinton before being swept by the Lansing Lugnuts in the league championship series, 3-0.
It was fun to see players you could tell were going to be in the show in a few years … playing right here in our neck of the woods.
in San Diego, it was especially neat to see Gwynn beginning his baseball journey here. He had a nice big league career with the Brewers, Padres, Phillies and (ugh) Dodgers. He now does color commentary on Padres radio, and listening to him always takes me back to a magical, warm Wisconsin summer when he and a few teammates patrolled their own field of dreams in Rock County.
Now a new field has been born, and it will house its own dreams.
With a buddy and fellow baseball fan from Indiana, I attended the Snappers’ second-to-last game at Pohlman Field a few weeks ago. It was a bit of a bittersweet moment.
But walking around ABC Supply Stadium before Tuesday night’s first pitch, there was a buzz in the warm summer night air.
The pomp and circumstance of America’s national pastime does a great job of creating that all on its own, but it was still apparent that this was a special night.
The Snappers got things off to a good start in their new digs, retiring the visiting Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in order in the top of the first and getting on the board for a 1-0 lead in the home half of the inning.
And then the two teams gave the fans a show. Beloit got out to a 5-0 lead before Wisconsin battled back to tie it in the middle innings.
Alas, Opening Night magic was not to be on this particular night. Wisconsin ralled for four runs in the top of the 10th to win 9-5.
But all in all, it was a good christening for the Snappers’ new home.
And the changes are just beginning. According to Snappers team officials, a new nickname for the franchise has been selected and will be revealed this fall.
To paraphrase Ray Liotta’s “Shoeless” Joe Jackson in the immortal baseball movie “Field of Dreams,” the Snappers have built it. Now it’s up to the fans to come.
If Tuesday’s opening night was any indication, they’ll have good reason to do so.
David Vantress is sports editor of The Gazette. Contact him at 755-8248 at dvantress@gazettextra.com. Follow him on Twitter at @journodave1966.