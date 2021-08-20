JANESVILLE
Last week’s MLB contest at the “Field of Dreams” movie site in Dyersville, Iowa, between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees ended up exceeding expectations. So much so that it will be back in 2022, with the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds walking out of the corn.
It was just the kind of feel-good event we needed right now.
It’s been 32-plus years since the second installment of Kevin Costner’s baseball trifecta hit the big screen. And it still holds the same magic today as it did when it was released.
Baseball movies are like that. The Beloit Snappers recently had a movie night at their brand-new ballpark, ABC Supply Stadium, screening another classic, “The Sandlot,” for baseball and movie fans alike.
Of course, “Field of Dreams” was, at its golden core, about baseball. But on a deeper level, it was about father-son relationships. The most memorable scenes revolve around Ray’s relationship with his father. From the “Is this heaven? No … it’s Iowa” scene to the even more emotional, “Wanna have a catch, Dad?” scene near the end of the film.
I always tear up at that scene. It reminded me of special moments on the baseball field with my own dad.
In summer 1976, my dad and I went to Alaska for two weeks to help my grandpa on his salmon fishing boat. My baseball coach was not pleased that one of his starting pitchers would be gone for two weeks right in the crunch of preparing for the Little League All-Star tournament series. I mollified him somewhat by promising to get in my throwing during the trip and keep a journal documenting the work.
So every afternoon, when the fishing was done for the day, Dad and I would row the dinghy to shore on one of the numerous tiny islands that dot the Alaska Panhandle. I’d gather enough clamshells to fashion a reasonable facsimile of home plate, and Dad and I would play catch for 30 minutes or so.
One day, the throwing session was cut to 15 minutes after a family of bears appeared at the edge of the beach. “Time to go,” Dad announced as we hastily gathered our stuff and headed back to the boat.
It was a special part of a special trip.
I’d like to end this story by telling all of you that I returned from Alaska so energized by my extra throwing that I led the all-stars from Damascus, Oregon, to the state title, hurling three consecutive no-hitters and getting carried off the field on my teammates’ shoulders to await the call from Williamsport.
Alas, that’s not what happened. After all the pregame hoopla for our tournament opener, I went to the mound, took my warmup tosses, peered in for a sign from my catcher and got it. One finger. Bring the heater. Fastball all the way.
I went into my windup, reared back and brought it.
“Tink!” went the aluminum bat of the Gresham All-Stars’ leadoff hitter as my best stuff found the sweet spot. I turned and watched the ball sail over the center field fence.
And it was 1-0 Gresham. Welcome to my nightmare, to recall an Alice Cooper song of that era. The next 10 batters reached as well. When the dust settled, we were trailing 11-0 and I hadn’t recorded a single out.
The coach came out to relieve me of my misery. We had the bare minimum nine guys show up that day, so my plans to stalk off to the dugout and sulk for the rest of the game were thwarted. I had to go play right field.
We battled back to tie the game and ended up losing 12-11 in eight innings. My best friend Alan Bloomfield pitched shutout ball the rest of the game and I went 3-for-5 with a pair of homers and six RBIs to make up for some of my mound misery.
After the game, my plans to pout were pre-empted, too. My mom said there was a pizza party at Shakey’s and I was going whether I wanted to or not. So along I went.
All was not lost, since the tournament was double-elimination. We lost 2-1 in the finals as I came out on the short end of a pitcher’s duel, giving up a solo walk-off homer to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning.
Over the years, that bittersweet memory has become more sweet and less bitter.
When my dad passed away of lung cancer in 2018, the memory of our afternoons—and sometimes late, late evenings—having a catch in the Alaskan summer sunshine was one of the things that made me smile through the tears.
RIP, Dad. We’ll have another catch someday!
