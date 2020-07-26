Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.