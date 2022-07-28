JANESVILLE
This could be an historic weekend at the Janesville Men's City Golf Tournament.
Two-time defending champion Sam Van Galder has won eight City titles and can tie all-time leader Jan Hoffman with his ninth title this weekend.
The 54-hole tournament begins Friday at the Janesville Country Club, followed by Saturday’s second round at Riverside Golf Course and Sunday’s finale at the Glen Erin Golf Club. Twenty-five percent of the field will be placed in the championship flight following Saturday’s second round, with the remaining 75 percent being placed in First, Second or Third flights for the final 18 holes.
Van Galder is one of four former champions in the field along with three-time champion Brad Bohlman, 2002 champion Ryan Coffey and 2019 champion Andrew Morrison.
The 35-year-old Van Galder is fully aware of what's at stake this weekend.
"It's a big deal, that's for sure," Van Galder said. "You never know if you'll ever win one again, so I don't take anything for granted.
"My goal has always been to get to 10 (City titles), but with a strong field once again this year, and the fact that there are so many good, young up-and-coming golfers, it's going to be tough to do."
Van Galder has an advantage with Round 1 at the Janesville Country Club, where he's been a lifelong member and knows the course better than anybody in the field.
"The recipe for success for this tournament is that you can't get too flashy or too greedy, especially at the Club, or you'll likely put up some big numbers," Van Galder said. "If you're not hitting greens at the Club, you're probably looking at a score between 76 and 82. If you are, you've got a good chance to shoot around par.
"Anything around par (72) at the Club is a good score because then you've got a chance on Saturday to shoot in the 60s at Riverside. As for Sunday's final round at Glen Erin, that really comes down to a medal play format."
Van Galder made the cut at the Ray Fischer State Amateur Championship at Riverside in June, and earlier this month missed the cut at the State Amateur by one shot.
"I've been playing solid golf but not great golf," Van Galder said. "I haven't had any high scores, but I also haven't gone real low, either. Maybe that'll change this weekend.
"But win or lose this weekend, the City Tournament is one I always look forward to. It's a lot of fun, and playing three different courses makes it even better."
If Van Galder can string together three solid rounds, it could be an historic weekend.
PAST CHAMPIONS
1950—Rockwell Collins; 1951—Mel Waggoner; 1952—Harold Kotwitz; 1953—Kenneth Kubitz; 1954—John Nolan; 1955—John Nolan; 1956—Harold Kotwitz; 1957—Lyle Gifford; 1958—Harold Kotwitz; 1959—Harold Kotwitz
1960—Harold Kotwitz; 1961—Jan Hoffman; 1962—Jan Hoffman; 1963—Jan Hoffman; 1964—Jan Hoffman; 1965—Jan Hoffman; 1966—Lyle Gifford; 1967—Jan Hoffman; 1968—Jan Hoffman; 1969—Dan Nitz
1970—Jan Hoffman; 1971—Mike Medrow; 1972—Lyle Gifford; 1973—Gregg Clatworthy; 1974—Harold Kotwitz; 1975—Jan Hoffman; 1976—Steve Babcock; 1977—Gregg Clatworthy; 1978—Gregg Clatworthy; 1979—Gregg Clatworthy
1980—Jeff Riley; 1981—Steve Babcock; 1982—Gregg Clatworthy; 1983—Gregg Clatworthy; 1984—Gregg Clatworthy; 1985—Chris Pastore; 1986—Jeff Bruegger; 1987—Jeff Bruegger; 1988—Jeff Bruegger; 1989—Mike Sipe
1990—Mike Sipe; 1991—Mike Sipe; 1992—Chris Pastore; 1993—Jeff Bruegger; 1994—Jeff Bruegger; 1995—Chris Pastore; 1996—Chris Pastore; 1997—Brent Kern; 1998—Chris Pastore; 1999—Brad Bohlman
2000—Chris Pastore; 2001—Brad Bohlman; 2002—Ryan Coffey; 2003—Matt Behm; 2004—Chris Pastore; 2005—Travis Marting; 2006—Matt Behm; 2007—Sam Van Galder; 2008—Brad Bohlman; 2009—Matt Behm
2010—Sam Van Galder; 2011—Matt Behm; 2012—Sam Van Galder; 2013—Sam Van Galder; 2014—Matt Behm; 2015—Sam Van Galder. 2016—Sam Van Galder. 2017—Erik Botts; 2018—Erik Botts; 2019—Andrew Morrison
2020—Sam Van Galder; 2021—Sam Van Galder
MOST CITY CHAMPIONSHIPS
Jan Hoffman (9 titles)—1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1967, 1968, 1970, 1975
Sam Van Galder (8)—2007, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2020, 2021
Gregg Clatworthy (7)—1973, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1982, 1983, 1984
Chris Pastore (7)—1985, 1992, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2004
Harold Kotwitz (6)—1952, 1956, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1974
Jeff Bruegger (5)—1986, 1987, 1988, 1993, 1994
Matt Behm (5)—2003, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2014