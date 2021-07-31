JANESVILLE
As defending champion Sam Van Galder heads into Sunday’s final round of the 2021 Janesville City Golf Tournament, he finds himself in a pretty good position to not only successfully defend his title, but win his eighth city crown.
On Saturday at Glen Erin Golf Club, Van Galder turned in a 2-under 69, duplicating the 69 he carded in Friday’s first round at Riverside Golf Course for a two-round total of 138.
Van Galder will take a one-shot lead over Nick Corban into Sunday’s final round at the Janesville Country Club. Corban carded a 67 on Saturday at Glen Erin after shooting a 72 on Friday for a two-round total of 139.
Van Galder, after not recording a bogey in Friday’s first round, almost duplicated the feat on Saturday at Glen Erin with just one bogey.
Van Galder feels pretty good about Sunday: Janesville Country Club is his home course.
“I feel like I’ll have a home-course advantage,” Van Galder said.
Van Galder said the key for him on Sunday will be hitting greens in regulation – especially the difficult 12th and 15th holes.
Corban, meanwhile, is also a member at Janesville Country Club, so he’s familiar with the course. Corban also said hitting greens will be critical as tries to win the city tournament in just his second try.
Rounding out the top 10 after two rounds are Brad Bohlman in third (142); Brendan Vivian in fourth (143); Matt Zimmerman in fifth (147); a two-way tie for sixth at 148 between Andrew Morrison and Joseph Lange; Ryan Coffey eighth at 149; Jordan Manthey in ninth at 150; and a five-way tie for 10th at 151 between Sean Halverson, Michael Oellerich, Brian Anglieri, Kevin Riley and Efran Blanca.
Sunday’s final round at Janesville Country Club starts with 7 a.m. tee times and groups going off both the No. 1 and No. 10 tees. A group including Van Galder, Corban, Bohlman and Vivian will tee off No. 1 at 9 a.m.
Janesville Men's City Tournament
At Glen Erin (Par 71)
SECOND ROUND RESULTS
138--Sam Van Galder
139--Nick Corban
142--Brad Bohlman
145--Brentan Vivian
147--Matt Zimmerman
148--Andrew Morrison, Joe Lange
149--Ryan Coffey
150--Jordan Manthey
151--Sean Halverson, Michael Oellerich, Brian Angileri, Kevin Riley, Efran Blanca
152--Braddy Bohlman, Kade Salemi
153--Michael Kletzien, Tanner Woodman, Austin Purdy, Gary Merk, Brad Schumacher
154--Bob Kennedy, Mitch Phillips, Andrew Siefert
155--Shannon Dooley
156--Aaron Coffey, Zach Tourdot
157--Rick Berry, Nolan Moran
159--Patrick Kennedy
160--Jake Downing, Michael Schmitt, Chad Sullivan, Henry Chacon
161--Aaron Vogel, Todd Thiele
162--Zach Balch
163--Jared Crowley, Sam Kisting, Tyler Schwenkner
164--Dustin Richards, Logan Lemirande, Connor Kelly
165--Matt McCulloch
166--Phillip Konkol, Chad Flanders, Matt Capaul
167--Brian Garey, Mike Henry
168--Ryan Koenig, Tom Flora
169--David Adler
170--Grady Skoglund, Jerry Suchanell
171--Anthony Schrader
172--Doug Haworth
173--Nate Farrell, Kevin Delap, Andrew Olson
174--Mike Berg, Arthur Tucker
175--Gary Jarstad, Brian Schroeder, Wayne Hansen, Todd Sitter
176--Jim Basham
177-Jonathan Grorud, Chris Crosby
178--Rick DeWitt
179--Paul Burkholder, Josh Amundson, JIm Tullis
180--Jeremy Zahn
182--Brian Siefert, Kyle Schwartz
183--Jerod Albrecht, Andrew Richmond, Peter Hanke
184--Brandon Luebke, Daniel McCue Jr., Adam Urban
185--Marcus Smith, Dan Easton
187--Jacob Schroeder
188--Dave Botts
189--Matt DeWitt
190--Tim Cullen
191--Steve Bysted
192--Paul Schieldt
193--Pat Yeager, Keith Trembula
194--Ken Drake
196--Steve Grover, Jason Nelson, Dylan Benway
198--Lon Heanel
199--Tim Sheehy, Doni Lux
205--Ben Yaucher
207--Josh Kooiman
208--Steve Borgwardt
211--Dave Powers
217--Daryl Rosenbaum
218--Joe Dawson