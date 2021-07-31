01STOCK_GOLF

JANESVILLE

As defending champion Sam Van Galder heads into Sunday’s final round of the 2021 Janesville City Golf Tournament, he finds himself in a pretty good position to not only successfully defend his title, but win his eighth city crown.

On Saturday at Glen Erin Golf Club, Van Galder turned in a 2-under 69, duplicating the 69 he carded in Friday’s first round at Riverside Golf Course for a two-round total of 138.

Van Galder will take a one-shot lead over Nick Corban into Sunday’s final round at the Janesville Country Club. Corban carded a 67 on Saturday at Glen Erin after shooting a 72 on Friday for a two-round total of 139.

Van Galder, after not recording a bogey in Friday’s first round, almost duplicated the feat on Saturday at Glen Erin with just one bogey.

Van Galder feels pretty good about Sunday: Janesville Country Club is his home course.

“I feel like I’ll have a home-course advantage,” Van Galder said.

Van Galder said the key for him on Sunday will be hitting greens in regulation – especially the difficult 12th and 15th holes.

Corban, meanwhile, is also a member at Janesville Country Club, so he’s familiar with the course. Corban also said hitting greens will be critical as tries to win the city tournament in just his second try.

Rounding out the top 10 after two rounds are Brad Bohlman in third (142); Brendan Vivian in fourth (143); Matt Zimmerman in fifth (147); a two-way tie for sixth at 148 between Andrew Morrison and Joseph Lange; Ryan Coffey eighth at 149; Jordan Manthey in ninth at 150; and a five-way tie for 10th at 151 between Sean Halverson, Michael Oellerich, Brian Anglieri, Kevin Riley and Efran Blanca.

Sunday’s final round at Janesville Country Club starts with 7 a.m. tee times and groups going off both the No. 1 and No. 10 tees. A group including Van Galder, Corban, Bohlman and Vivian will tee off No. 1 at 9 a.m.

Janesville Men's City Tournament

At Glen Erin (Par 71)

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

138--Sam Van Galder

139--Nick Corban

142--Brad Bohlman

145--Brentan Vivian

147--Matt Zimmerman

148--Andrew Morrison, Joe Lange

149--Ryan Coffey

150--Jordan Manthey

151--Sean Halverson, Michael Oellerich, Brian Angileri, Kevin Riley, Efran Blanca

152--Braddy Bohlman, Kade Salemi

153--Michael Kletzien, Tanner Woodman, Austin Purdy, Gary Merk, Brad Schumacher

154--Bob Kennedy, Mitch Phillips, Andrew Siefert

155--Shannon Dooley

156--Aaron Coffey, Zach Tourdot

157--Rick Berry, Nolan Moran

159--Patrick Kennedy

160--Jake Downing, Michael Schmitt, Chad Sullivan, Henry Chacon

161--Aaron Vogel, Todd Thiele

162--Zach Balch

163--Jared Crowley, Sam Kisting, Tyler Schwenkner

164--Dustin Richards, Logan Lemirande, Connor Kelly

165--Matt McCulloch

166--Phillip Konkol, Chad Flanders, Matt Capaul

167--Brian Garey, Mike Henry

168--Ryan Koenig, Tom Flora

169--David Adler

170--Grady Skoglund, Jerry Suchanell

171--Anthony Schrader

172--Doug Haworth

173--Nate Farrell, Kevin Delap, Andrew Olson

174--Mike Berg, Arthur Tucker

175--Gary Jarstad, Brian Schroeder, Wayne Hansen, Todd Sitter

176--Jim Basham

177-Jonathan Grorud, Chris Crosby

178--Rick DeWitt

179--Paul Burkholder, Josh Amundson, JIm Tullis

180--Jeremy Zahn

182--Brian Siefert, Kyle Schwartz

183--Jerod Albrecht, Andrew Richmond, Peter Hanke

184--Brandon Luebke, Daniel McCue Jr., Adam Urban

185--Marcus Smith, Dan Easton

187--Jacob Schroeder

188--Dave Botts

189--Matt DeWitt

190--Tim Cullen

191--Steve Bysted

192--Paul Schieldt

193--Pat Yeager, Keith Trembula

194--Ken Drake

196--Steve Grover, Jason Nelson, Dylan Benway

198--Lon Heanel

199--Tim Sheehy, Doni Lux

205--Ben Yaucher

207--Josh Kooiman

208--Steve Borgwardt

211--Dave Powers

217--Daryl Rosenbaum

218--Joe Dawson

