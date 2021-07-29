JANESVILLE
Sam Van Galder is fully aware of what’s at stake heading into this weekend’s Janesville Men’s City golf tournament.
If the 34-year-old can defend his title, he’ll move into sole possession of second place on the all-time win list. He’s currently tied at seven career city titles with Gregg Clatworthy and Chris Pastore in a tournament that dates back to 1950. Jan Hoffman is the all-time leader with nine.
The 54-hole tournament begins Friday at Riverside Golf Course, followed by Saturday’s second round at Glen Erin Golf Club and Sunday’s finale at the Janesville Country Club. Twenty-five percent of the field will be placed in the championship flight following Saturday’s second round, with the remaining 75% being placed in First, Second or Third flights for the final 18 holes.
Van Galder won last year’s City Tournament over Brian Angileri on the third playoff hole, and knows what a second straight title would mean.
“I think I said the same thing last year, and that’s the fact that I’m not getting any younger,” Van Galder said.
“I’m not so much worried about my legacy or anything like that because I feel like I’ve played pretty good golf at a consistent level for a long time, but it just comes down to there are so many good young golfers coming up that are going to make it that much harder to win a City title.
“I’m feeling pretty good about my game and where it’s at right now, but I know there are probably as many as 10 guys capable of winning this weekend.”
Van Galder blamed a lack of preparation for missing the cut at the Ray Fischer State Championship at the end of June, but he rebounded by finishing tied for 31st at the Wisconsin State Amateur Championship earlier this month.
“From tee to green, I feel like I can play with anybody,” Van Galder said.
“It all comes down to how decent my putting and chipping is.
“The state am was a great test for everybody because Westmoor forced you to use every club in your bag, and I felt like I played pretty well.”
Van Galder is one of four former city champions in this week’s field. He’s joined by Andrew Morrison (2019), Ryan Coffey (2002) and three-time champion Brad Bohlman. Last year’s runner-up, Angileri, is also in the field.
The first two rounds figure to give the Championship Flight golfers a chance to shoot par or better before what’s always a grueling test on the difficult Country Club course Sunday.
Van Galder, who grew up playing the Country Club, said it’s a definite advantage for him to have the final round there.
“More than anything, it can be really mentally challenging to play that course if you’re not used to it,” Van Galder said. “It gets in peoples heads and can really wreck your round if you struggle early.
“The cool thing about our city tournament is that we rotate courses. That allows whoever is hosting the final round to put their own little twist on things. I expect to see that Sunday at the Country Club, whether it’s pin placements or where the tee boxes are on certain holes.”
If Van Galder is leading heading into Sunday, the tournament is likely over. And that would put him in elite company.
PAST CHAMPIONS
1950—Rockwell Collins; 1951—Mel Waggoner; 1952—Harold Kotwitz; 1953—Kenneth Kubitz; 1954—John Nolan; 1955—John Nolan; 1956—Harold Kotwitz; 1957—Lyle Gifford; 1958—Harold Kotwitz; 1959—Harold Kotwitz
1960—Harold Kotwitz; 1961—Jan Hoffman; 1962—Jan Hoffman; 1963—Jan Hoffman; 1964—Jan Hoffman; 1965—Jan Hoffman; 1966—Lyle Gifford; 1967—Jan Hoffman; 1968—Jan Hoffman; 1969—Dan Nitz
1970—Jan Hoffman; 1971—Mike Medrow; 1972—Lyle Gifford; 1973—Gregg Clatworthy; 1974—Harold Kotwitz; 1975—Jan Hoffman; 1976—Steve Babcock; 1977—Gregg Clatworthy; 1978—Gregg Clatworthy; 1979—Gregg Clatworthy
1980—Jeff Riley; 1981—Steve Babcock; 1982—Gregg Clatworthy; 1983—Gregg Clatworthy; 1984—Gregg Clatworthy; 1985—Chris Pastore; 1986—Jeff Bruegger; 1987—Jeff Bruegger; 1988—Jeff Bruegger; 1989—Mike Sipe
1990—Mike Sipe; 1991—Mike Sipe; 1992—Chris Pastore; 1993—Jeff Bruegger; 1994—Jeff Bruegger; 1995—Chris Pastore; 1996—Chris Pastore; 1997—Brent Kern; 1998—Chris Pastore; 1999—Brad Bohlman
2000—Chris Pastore; 2001—Brad Bohlman; 2002—Ryan Coffey; 2003—Matt Behm; 2004—Chris Pastore; 2005—Travis Marting; 2006—Matt Behm; 2007—Sam Van Galder; 2008—Brad Bohlman; 2009—Matt Behm
2010—Sam Van Galder; 2011—Matt Behm; 2012—Sam Van Galder; 2013—Sam Van Galder; 2014—Matt Behm; 2015—Sam Van Galder. 2016—Sam Van Galder. 2017—Erik Botts; 2018—Erik Botts; 2019—Andrew Morrison
2020—Sam Van Galder
MOST CITY CHAMPIONSHIPS
Jan Hoffman (9 titles)—1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1967, 1968, 1970, 1975
Gregg Clatworthy (7)—1973, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1982, 1983, 1984
Chris Pastore (7)—1985, 1992, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2004
Sam Van Galder (7)—2007, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2020
Harold Kotwitz (6)—1952, 1956, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1974
Jeff Bruegger (5)—1986, 1987, 1988, 1993, 1994
Matt Behm (5)—2003, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2014